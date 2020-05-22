Sky Offers New Advertisers Free Ads

22 May 2020 | 12.55 pm

Sky Media’s window of opportunity for its AdSmart SME Support Scheme is just one week from today to May 29.

The €250,000 fund announced by the media company will provide 25 businesses with a free €10,000 TV advertising campaign to support them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sky says it wants to reward businesses that are demonstrating resolve and ingenuity at a time when TV consumption is up significantly. Applicants must have been operating for at least one year and have up to 50 full time employees. Businesses can nominate themselves or can be put forward by a media agency.

Sales director Malcolm Murray (pictured) commented: “Right now businesses throughout Ireland are facing some of the toughest challenges they have ever encountered. We want to help SMEs navigate this difficult time by helping them to create impactful advertising that will enable them to connect with the audiences that really matter to them via AdSmart.”

The terms of the offer are:

cannot replace money already booked/contracted with Sky Media

need to be new to TV or haven’t been on air in 12 months

must commit to providing or creating a Clearcast approved TV 30-second commercial

must provide brand messaging that can easily and effectively be conveyed in a 30-second TV advert

must submit their application no later than Friday 29 May 202

In addition, successful entrants must be able to measure clearly the impact the TV campaign has for them and provide a testimonial about their AdSmart experience. Anyone interested should contact their Sky Media sales representative or email adsmartfromsky@sky.ie.

The successful 25 applicants will receive an ad campaign value of €10,000 made up of a TV advert, using AdSmart, that uses geo-demographic targeting on AdSmart-enabled channels. All campaigns must be completed by July 31.

AdSmart is a technology platform that enables brands advertising on Sky TV to reach only to the audiences that matter to them. For instance, a brand can reach households by county or province, or by lifestyle attributes that best suit their service.