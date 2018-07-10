Cybersecurity Firm Creating 30 Jobs In Portlaoise

10 Jul 2018 | 09.13 am

US cybersecurity firm Skout Secure Intelligence is to open its EMEA HQ in Portlaoise, creating 30 jobs.

The IDA Ireland-backed move is a rare coup for the midlands town, which has seen scant inward investment by IDA Ireland firms. The agency currently supports just two companies in County Laois, employing around 120 people between them.

Skout Secure Intelligence was founded in the US by Laois entrepreneur Aidan Kehoe (pictured). It provides cybersecurity tech and solutions to clients that include Vayner Media and the GAA.

Positions on offer in the firm’s Portlaoise operation will include management, sales and business development, engineering and technical support.

“We have ambitious expansion and hiring plans for our business in the EMEA region,” said JP Kehoe, senior director of EMEA with Skout Secure Intelligence. “As our operations run 24/7, we view Ireland as a critical digital hub that allows us to service our clients across the EMEA region.”

Skout Secure Intelligence is headquartered in New York and was founded in 2012 as Oxford Solutions. The company was bought by VC firm RSE Ventures earlier this year for a reported $30m.

RSE Ventures was founded by Stephen Ross – owner of the Miami Dolphins American football team – and Matt Higgins. They rebranded Oxford Solutions as Skout Secure Intelligence after the acquisition.

Aidan Kehoe founded Skout after selling a previous business, Oxford Global, to Willis Towers Watson.