SKODA Wants To Hire Over-60s

13 Nov 2019 | 12.37 pm

SKODA is setting out to recruit older people, who may have worked in the motor industry, with a new age diversity policy fronted by celebrity Francis Brennan.

The media personality and advocate for the elderly will be the public face of the ‘Simply Older, Still Clever’ initiaitive, which aims to re-introduce retirees into the workplace to handle customer-facing duties in showrooms and forecourts across their dealer network.

Head of marketing Raymond Leddy said: “Many vehicle brands are over-focused on the youth market, technology and digitalisation. Very few brands are stepping into the territory of considering older employees, and even fewer will publicise or endorse association with the older generation. At SKODA, we see ourselves as paving the way for others in not just the motor industry but in Irish businesses in general to follow suit.”

The industry workforce is under-resourced in January and February, when 43% of annual new car sales are delivered. In these peak periods, the car company believes it can utilise the retired skillset to fulfil vehicle test drives, demonstrations and vehicle hand-overs. SKODA Ireland expects that three out of four dealers will end up hiring over-60s staff.

Francis Brennan added: “I just turned 66 and I have no plans to retire anytime soon. Many of us are fitter and more physically active in our 50s and 60s than our parents were. Life expectancy is at record levels and we can expect a much longer period of healthy, active retirement.

“The more I experience, the more I know that keeping mentally active has significant benefits for health and wellbeing. Opportunities like this will bring huge benefits, both to the employees and the SKODA business in general.”

Photo: Franis Brennan and model agent Celia Holman-Lee. (Pic: Marc O’Sullivan)