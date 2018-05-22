Skoda Out For Big Impression At Airport

22 May 2018 | 02.35 pm

Skoda is spending €120,000 on a new Dublin Airport advertising campaign to promote its ‘Made for Ireland’ brand proposition. The campaign includes a six panel takeover at the sky bridge in Terminal 1.

The new campaign at the airport uses characters from ancient Irish history and mythology, such as St. Patrick, King Lir, Cú Chulainn, Fionn mac Cumhaill, and Oisín and Niamh, to re-enact famous scenes and showcase the Skoda range as the true legends within the given executions.

The Czech/German marque first embarked on its ‘Made for Ireland’ messaging in 2016. The ad campaign to date has included two home-produced television commercials and sting sponsorships on RTE Radio.

Marketing manager Cathal Kealey commented: “Over the six-months that the airport campaign will be live, the Made for Ireland creative will be seen over six million times, which is a massive footfall for this high impact campaign.”

Laurence O’Byrne, creative director at ad agency Boys and Girls, said: “Each ad plays on a different benefit from the range and links it back to such legends as The Children of Lir and The Salmon of Knowledge. We worked with photographer Alex Telfer to create a set of beautiful ads to bring the campaign to life in Dublin airport.”

The campaign is also visible at three of the baggage reclaim belts in Terminal 1. A giant vinyl of the Skoda Superb Combi showcases its bery large boot.

Skoda sold 9,000 passenger vehicles in Ireland in 2017 through a network of 27 dealers securing a record market share of 6.9%. Skoda has been part of the Volkswagen Group since 1993.