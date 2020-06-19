Skillnet Training Programme For Safe Reopening

19 Jun 2020 | 11.06 am

Skillnet Ireland is offering a new programme of training and mentoring to help SMEs prepare and implement ‘return to work safely’ plans as they start to emerge from Covid-19 lockdown.

ReBound – Back to Business. Safely and has been created in collaboration with Ibec, Chambers Ireland, the National Standards Authority of Ireland and the Small Firms Association.

With workplaces needing to adapt to new practices as they reopen, the initiative is aimed at upskilling business owners and managers to ensure they are well equipped to take on the challenge.

Participating companies will receive a combination of webinar training on implementing the state’s Return to Work Safely Protocol, and mentoring to help them create and implement a bespoke Return to Work Safely Plan.

The scheme is available to 3,000 Irish SMEs and Irish enterprises are encouraged to register for the initiative through the Skillnet Ireland ReBound website here.

Skillnet chief executive Paul Healy (pictured) said: “With the training and supports delivered through digital platforms, businesses nationwide can benefit from ReBound. We are delighted to be working with industry and government on this important issue, and we urge SMEs to avail of these fully subsidised supports.”

The ReBound webinar training and information sessions will be structured on three levels, with nine unique webinars repeated weekly. Participants can sign up to as many webinar sessions as required.

Responding to the ‘new normal’ will involve several steps, says Skillnet, from implementing the Return to Work Safely Protocol, accelerated digital adaptation, workforce management measures and examining new ways of working.

A number of Skillnet networks will offer targeted programmes, including the retail, manufacturing, private healthcare, hair and beauty, childcare and creative sectors. Image Skillnet is introducing an innovative programme for the hairdressing sector as it reopens in the coming weeks.

There’s more information on these particular programmes at skillnetireland.ie.