Skillnet Ireland Partners For Data Science PhDs

18 Sep 2019 | 10.44 am

Science Foundation Ireland has introduced a new PhD programme to foster research into data science, with 27 doctoral students lined up to start the first stage of the programme this month.

The PhD in Foundations of Data Science is a collaborative initiative between Science Foundation Ireland, Maynooth University, University College Dublin, University of Limerick, and industry partners coordinated by Skillnet Ireland and Technology Ireland.

According to SFI, the programme “will give students an in-depth training in the fundamental data-science skills necessary to adapt to the way data, and data-enabled technologies such as artificial intelligence, are transforming the economy”.

Altogether, 139 doctoral students will benefit from the course, which will give them a foundational understanding of applied mathematics, statistics, and machine learning. The first 27 will take their place at the new, €21m Centre for Research Training run by SFI this month.

SFI science for society director Dr Ruth Freeman said: “Investment in skills development in areas like data sciences is important for our economy and society in Ireland. Data Science is already at the heart of many industries and will be critical for many more in the future, including to deliver efficient and effective public services.

This is one of six new SFI Centre for Research Training that we have supported to ensure that we have excellent training available to meet Ireland’s economic and societal needs and to provide fulfilling careers.”

Crossover Skills

According to SFI, it has become increasingly difficult for organisations to find the data science talent they need to fuel their ever more data heavy strategies, so the PhD students will engage with industries and enterprises to develop an understanding of the “real-world applications of data science, gaining crossover skills and an appreciation for true impact in the process”.

Skillnet Ireland chief technologist Mark Jordan added: “This PhD programme will meet identified challenges in science and shape the future of workforce development. “The PhD students trained will gain a foundational understanding that will make them uniquely adaptable to the rapidly-evolving needs of both Ireland’s data science industry and our economy. ”

The project partners have created a special website here with more information on the new programme.

Photo: Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor (centre) with Dr Ruth Freeman and Skillney Ireland chief executive Paul Healy. (Pic: Andres Poveda)