Skillnet Ireland Offers Free SME Mentoring

18 Sep 2020 | 02.51 pm

Skillnet Ireland has introduced a new phase of its MentorsWork initiative aimed at guiding SMEs through their current business challenges towards stabilisation and recovery.

The focus of the latest phase will be longer term, according to Skillnet, and tackle people, finance and growth, digitalisation, and automation and business processes.

The training agency is working with the Small Firms Association, the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland and Microfinance Ireland to bring the courses to businesses across the country.

The free eight-week course will connect business owners and managers with experienced and skilled business mentors, to address specific business issues on a one-to-one basis. The programme also offers specialist masterclasses and access to a bespoke online learning platform.

Chief executive Paul Healy (pictured) said: “MentorsWork is designed in consultation with Irish businesses. We are delighted to have developed a programme that not only connects experienced mentors with businesses to affect real change but also incorporates expert-led workshops, access to a self-paced learning portal and the development of a bespoke business plan.

“We are calling on SMEs across Ireland to sign up and avail of this opportunity to seek expert advice, free of charge, to help their business not only adapt but thrive.”

Previous participant and owner of Dublin restaurant Hugo’s Gina Murphy commented: “As a business owner you’re expected to be a leader but nothing prepares you to lead during a global pandemic. I needed someone to advise me and offer reassurance that I was taking the right next steps.

“The help and guidance provided through MentorsWork was fantastic, and the fact that someone was listening and providing practical advice that I could implement right away made a huge difference.”

The latest phase of the MentorsWork has 300 places available and is open to ventures employing from five to 250 people. Application details are here.

Separately, the Marketing Society of Ireland is hosting an event at lunchtime on September 24 to detail its new mentoring programme. This event is complimentary to members and €10 for non-members. Register at https://marketingsociety.ie/events