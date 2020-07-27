Skillnet Ireland Boosting Business Supports

27 Jul 2020 | 09.32 am

Training agency Skillnet Ireland is to expand its range of supports following the allocation of additional funding under the government’s stimulus package.

Skillnet Ireland said that the extra funding will be used to address the profound effect Covid-19 is having on the workforce and the ways in which businesses operate.

Initiatives in the pipeline for Skillnet Ireland include a new upskilling programme to support over 4,000 displaced workers, which will be launched in September and rolled out across 2020 and 2021.

The agency will also allocate additional funding to provide extra support for SMEs across the country, with a focus on digitalisation and climate action upskilling.

Skillnet Ireland’s new upskilling programme will be delivered in partnership with employers and will focus on supporting people from sectors badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, including hospitality, tourism and retail. According to the agency, the programme will provide rapid upskilling opportunities to help workers to secure new roles in their existing sector, or transfer to an alternative industry sector where better job opportunities exist.

As part of the new upskilling initiative, employers will provide job placements and career development supports to those newly unemployed due to Covid-19. Further information on these programmes will be available in early September from Skillnet Ireland.

Brendan McGinty (pictured), chairperson of Skillnet Ireland, said that additional investment in upskilling business leaders and employees should be a central component of Ireland’s economic recovery.

“The Skillnet Ireland enterprise-led model has proven itself to be innovative and adaptable to the ever-changing needs of enterprise and this has again been evident through the Covid-19 crisis,” McGinty added. “We will leverage our industry partnerships across the country to help the workers most affected by Covid-19 to find employment opportunities in new and emerging sectors.”