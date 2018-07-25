Skillnet Allocates €2m For Training Networks

25 Jul 2018 | 11.08 am

Skillnet Ireland is to make a further €2m in funding available to industry bodies and enterprise groups to develop new training networks.

The agency is responsible for the promotion and facilitation of workforce learning in Ireland, and says its new enterprise-led learning networks will be launched in 2019 and will support businesses in addressing current and future skills needs.

The idea is that a group of businesses from the same sector or region can collectively apply to establish a Skillnet learning network — with cash support — to develop and deliver innovative learning solutions. The fund is open to industry federations, industry bodies or enterprise groups via a competitive process.

Chief executive Paul Healy urged applicants to get together and come forward. “By making up to €2m in funding available for the development of new learning networks, Skillnet Ireland is helping more businesses in Ireland to collaborate, to develop talent pipelines and to assist in the upskilling of their teams,” Healy said. “We are seeking to establish new Skillnet Networks, both sectoral and regional, that complement our existing 60-plus networks.

“We fund more than 50 industry representative groups, supporting over 15,000 companies and 50,000 trainees annually. Industry bodies and enterprise groups intending to establish a new Skillnet Network should clearly identify the skilling and talent needs of their sector or region.

“They should also show that there is strong momentum from employers to support the establishment of a Skillnet Network in the first instance, and to ensure its sustainability over the longer term.”

Woodie’s head of engagement David Nally recounted the DIY chain’s experience with Skillnet programmes. “Over 300 of our colleagues have participated in our ‘Seeds for Success’ programme, gaining key developments skills in Retail Customer Service and Selling Skills,” Nally said.

“Our partnership with Retail Ireland Skillnet has enabled us to deliver a consistent and scaleable learning programme across our business, which fits around our normal day to day operations. In addition the programme has delivered clear and measurable results in the areas of customer service, colleague engagement, employee retention and succession planning.”

The new fund will close for applications November 8. Skillnet Ireland will hold information briefings in September in Cork, Dublin and Galway.

Photo: Skillnet Ireland chairman Brendan McGinty, Paul Healy and executive director Tracey Donnery