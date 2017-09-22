Sixty Years Of Europe On Video

22 Sep 2017 | 08.51 am

Sixty years after the Treaty of Rome was signed in 1957, the European Union has been described as the most incredible political invention of modern history.

That’s the view from VoxEurop, a not-for-profit online multilingual news and debate outlet on European issues that matter.

Says the website, home to hundreds of bloggers: “Europe carries with it the tragic memory of dictatorships and divisions, but also a common imaginary and culture. Cinema and archive images are there to reminds us of that. A European identity exists. It is exists through the Erasmus generation and through European citizens.

“Today, the Union’s dysfunctions and nationalist pressures represent a threat, but also an historic opportunity to take a leap forward and demand more Europe, now!”

As Germany heads to the polls this weekend, and UK prime minister Theresa May reiterates that Brexit is very much for real, this VoxEurop video is a reminder of what Europe is all about.