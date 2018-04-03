03 Apr 2018 | 11.37 am

The smart wearables market is clogged with devices for measuring heart rate, steps walked, sleep patterns and other data. Realising that hardly any measure hydration levels, entrepreneur Paul McAleese is attempting to fill the market gap with Sixty.

His invention shines LED light onto skin and assesses hydration by analysing the amount of light reflected back. It can also provide more standard measurements such as activity levels, heart rate and calories burnt. Due for launch later this year, Sixty is currently undergoing clinical evaluation for FDA approval as a medical device in the US, though it will also be sold direct to consumers.

Where had your career taken you prior to starting Sixty?

I graduated as a chemical engineer and spent the first few years of my career in the oil and gas industry. I travelled the world before realising that I wanted to make a positive difference and work in the healthcare area. I returned to Cork and joined GSK, where I had various roles in R&D and manufacturing supply chain.

I completed my MBA and began to specialise in technology innovation and design thinking. When I left GSK prior to starting Sixty, I was the director of design to value. This role gave me influence across all of GSK’s product portfolio to improve the patient experience of their products and to enhance value.

How did you get the idea for Sixty, and what convinced you it solid business potential?

Sixty is wearable healthcare company dedicated to improving hydration behaviours. As a marathon runner, poor hydration had a very noticeable impact on my physical and cognitive performance. While this was an inconvenience, the tipping point was when my wife Claire suffered hyperemesis gravidarum during pregnancy. This leads to chronic nausea and being admitted to hospital for dehydration.

What surprised me was the lack of a non-intrusive hydration measurement. Existing techniques require urine samples or blood samples and are inconvenient and intrusive. I began my research and found there was a real need for a convenient and accurate hydration monitor, for performance athletes but more importantly, for people who suffer from kidney-related diseases, where homeostasis of hydration is important to their quality of life.

What was involved in the R&D for Sixty?

We worked with the Centre for Applied Photonics and Process Analysis at Cork Institute for Technology for the initial proof of concept. To test if the concept could be miniaturised, we designed a number of electronic prototypes in-house. These were realised using local rapid prototyping capabilities, such as Beta Layout for printed circuit board assembly and a 3D printing hub in Cork.

The latest prototype that will be used in a hospital environment is supported by Grenmore, a specialist electronics development firm who are working closely with our development team. We have also received some support from Tyndall National Institute.

What informed the product design?

The design process is important to us. We wanted the device to follow inclusive design principles, where it is accessible and usable to as broad a user group as possible. The device needs to appeal to elderly users was well as the geek chic millennial.

I often used design agencies to enhance the ideation and implementation processes within GSK. Crux in the UK was a company I had a good relationship with and I liked the quality of their work.

Crux significantly improved the quality of the industrial design and user experience design. Together, we identified a novel periodic use case, which improves the desirability to some users. The quality of the design has been validated as we recently won an iF Design Award.

The device is designed to function standalone but can connect to other smart devices to offer a richer user experience with greater data analysis and feedback.

Where will Sixty be manufactured?

The device will be manufactured in Ireland to ensure control is maintained throughout the design for manufacture and various validation stages and first production runs. We are of the mindset that the risks associated with lower-cost suppliers in Asia are undesirable until the design and process for manufacture are robust for technical transfer. This is best done locally, and when the technical risks have been discharged, the option for economies of scale and low-cost suppliers become more attractive.

What’s your target market?

As a medical device, we will target chronic kidney disease and contrast-induced nephrology markets. As a consumer product, the device will target self-improvement advocates, athletes, healthy ageing and elderly incontinent.

What’s your route to market?

Our strategy is to sell direct to consumers online to maximise margin, while scaling through partnership with a fulfilment provider who will handle logistics, distribution and access to large chain retailers.

When do you plan to launch Sixty?

Late 2018. The product is being clinically evaluated, following the regulatory process to become a FDA-approved medical device. This is a long, rigorous process, so our strategy will be to launch a consumer product in the interim.

How have you funded the venture?

We have bootstrapped the development of the product as much as possible. We’ve attracted funding through competitive grants and are fortunate to have Enterprise Ireland as an investor via the Competitive Startup Fund.

The smart wearables market is crowded – is there room for Sixty?

Sixty will be the first wearable hydration monitor, while also providing activity and sleep monitoring. The wrist is considered highly valued real estate and it’s hard to compete with the likes of Fitbit and iWatch. Sixty has been designed to be worn in different locations on the body as well as the wrist, such as forearm and bicep.

How many people are employed in the venture?

Two people full-time and two people part-time. We supplement our capabilities with third-party specialists to keep overheads low.

What have you learned on the startup journey so far?

The supports through Local Enterprise Office and Enterprise Ireland are excellent. I’d highlight that there is a lack of quality affordable co-working space in Cork. My main learning has been that things don’t move as fast as you would like.

I delayed starting Sixty until I left GSK, as I felt I needed to dedicate all my effort to it. In hindsight, I could have tested the business case and completed customer discovery much sooner. So while focus is key to success, don’t put off what you can do now.

Your startup runway — i.e., how long you can make funds last while progressing your startup — is precious, so don’t waste it! So many startups fail because they run out of runway just short of take-off.