Six Women Receive UCD Alumni Awards

27 Nov 2019 | 09.06 pm

Nine graduates of University College Dublin, six of them women, have been chosen for 2019 UCD Alumni Awards, with a World Cup silver medalist and an expert in infectious diseases among those recognised.

Belfast-born Shaun Kelly, who graduated with a BComm in 1980, took the business award for his service as global chief operating officer of KPMG, focusing on the US tax practice, and for his work in Belfast after leaving the accountancy giant in the 1990s. There, he joined a small firm with other former KPMG employees and set out to work with government and business to attract investment to the city.

Apart from his many roles within KPMG, Kelly was also co-chair of its Disabilities Network and a member of the Inclusion and Diversity Advisory Board. After retiring in September, Kelly is on the board of the Ireland Funds America and the Irish Arts Centre in New York, and is the chair of the Northern Ireland US Advisory Council for the East Coast.

Engineer Noelle Walsh (BE 1985) took the engineering and architecture award, having spent 25 years with Dow Chemical before moving to Microsoft, where she heads the Cloud Operations and Innovations centre, a role that includes supply planning and strategic acquisition as well as global construction and data centre operations.

Walsh has worked throughout her career to break the glass ceiling both in Europe and the USA and is an influential role model for women in STEM on the international stage.

Colin Ryan , who was presented with the law award, joined Goldman Sachs after leaving UCD in 1997 with a BCL. He is based in San Francisco and is co-head of M&A Americas. He was named managing director in 2010 and partner in 2014.

Another STEM graduate, Caroline Keeling (BsC 1990), received the award in science for her role as chief executive of family business Keeling’s where, her citation says, she “has proven her commercial acumen in business, and has brought the Keeling’s brand from strength to strength while being heralded as one of Ireland’s most powerful businesswomen”.

The other awardees are Katie Mullan, World Cup silver medal holder (Sport); Dr Sinead Walsh, EU Ambassador to South Sudan (Social Sciences); Dr Barbara Dawson, Director, Hugh Lane Gallery (Arts and Humanities); Dr John Bell, Director Healthy Planet, DG Research & Innovation at European Commission (Research, Innovation and Impact); and Professor Mary Horgan, President, The Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (Health and Agricultural Sciences).