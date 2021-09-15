Six Winners In ‘Grow With Aldi’ Contest

15 Sep 2021 | 11.28 am

Aldi has announced six winners from the hundreds of small food and drink producers that participated in the retailer’s Grow with Aldi’ competition.

The supermarket chain said 290 products were entered by over 120 Irish food, drink, and non-food suppliers this year, and products from 56 finalists went on sale in Aldi stores nationwide last June.

The six winners will now be listed in Aldi stores, with their products going on sale from September 23. Products from Cookie Dó, ChanChan and Woodfire & Green will launch as core products and will remain on shelf for a 12-month period, while products from Vanilla Bean Patisserie, Blackcastle Farm and The Fig Tree will launch as Specialbuys and will return to stores for a six-month period from April 2022.

Group buying director John Curtin said: “We want to reassert Ireland as a hotspot for innovative grassroots suppliers, championing these producers that create quality Irish products, and make them accessible for all.”

Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy added: “The Grow with Aldi programme offers small and medium Irish businesses an invaluable platform to take their brand and business to the next level. The team at Aldi and Bord Bia have developed an exciting, progressive and tailor-made programme that prepares these businesses for a successful future within their sector.”

The winners are:

Cookie Dó Cookie Dough Bake Roll — €3.99 (Tallaght, Co Dublin)

ChanChan Mala Black Garlic Peanut Chilli Rayu — €3.99 (Firhouse, Co Dublin)

Woodfire & Green Burger Sauce, Blue Cheese Dip and Wing Sauce — €3.49 (Sandyford, Co Dublin)

Vanilla Bean Patisserie Lemon Curd, Passion Fruit Curd and Lime Curd — €3.69 (Ballinagh, Co Cavan)

Blackcastle Farm Irish Piedmontese Gourmet Sausage — €3.99 (Blackcastle, Co Tipperary)

Fig Tree Honey & Cayenne Dressing and Original House Style Dressing — €2.99 (High Street, Kilkenny).

Photo: Thomas Clarke from The Fig Tree (Pic: Andres Poveda)