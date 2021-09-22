Six New Directors At Accountants RBK

22 Sep 2021 | 08.22 am

Accountancy firm and business advisers RBK has appointed six new directors following continuing growth during the Covid pandemic.

Managing partner David Gleeson said: “I am very pleased to welcome these six new directors to RBK’s senior leadership team. These appointments further support the ambitious growth plans of our business, which now numbers 220 dedicated financial advisory practitioners, and underlines our commitment to enhance the breadth and depth of expertise we offer our clients.”

The six new directors are:

Sinead McMahon: Tax director, with an extensive portfolio of personal and corporate clients on incorporation, reorganisations, due diligence, VAT and succession planning. She also works closely with the RBK corporate recovery department, in relation to property transactions.

Eddie Darby: Corporate finance, covering all key corporate finance disciplines including performing strategic business reviews, debt restructuring and financial forecasting, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity fundraisings, business valuations and financial due diligence.

Patrick Fannon: Tax, specialising primarily in corporate tax advice for clients including multinationals and owner-managed businesses in a broad range of sectors.

Michael Moriarty: Business advisory, particular accounting and commercial expertise in hotels, property and food manufacturing sectors, advising on accounting, auditing, tax compliance, tax planning, financial management, banking and statutory compliance matters.

Lorraine Morrison: VAT, for a broad spectrum of industries including consumer business, manufacturing, life sciences and pharmaceutical, aviation and technology.

Patrick Keegan: Wealth management, including assisting clients to plan for retirement, efficient drawdown and regular review of pensions, ensuring their protection needs are met and that their investment strategies are appropriate. He advises high net worth individuals on their retirement planning, wealth protection, estate and succession planning strategies, and business cash extraction.

Photo (l-r): Lorraine Morrison, Michael Moriarty, Patrick Fannon, David Gleeson, Patrick Keegan, Eddie Darby, and Sinead McMahon. (Pic: Anna Allen Photography)