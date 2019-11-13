Site Passport Targets Construction Sector

13 Nov 2019 | 11.12 am

Construction technology company Site Passport has launched a range of software services to aid construction companies with procurement and compliance.

The company says that its digital platform transforms how everyone in the construction business, from main contractors through sub-contractors to suppliers, can evaluate, audit and analyse their supply chain.

According to chief executive Rob Fox (pictured): “Site Passport delivers solutions that manage the procurement and compliance of construction people, products, materials, plant, equipment and waste.”

Using the system, all parties to a project can capture real-time data across supply chain deployment, performance and compliance, and the company says this alone increases competitiveness, enhances reputation and reduces risk for users.

“One of our main contractors was under immense pressure to appoint a roofing contractor on a large healthcare project, but their usual contractors were overwhelmed on other projects,” Fox added. “Site Passport was immediately able to provide a shortlist of suitable, available and compliant contractors.

“In a matter of days, a roofing contractor was appointed on time and at the right price. The roofer was relieved to get the job to keep his crews busy and the main contractor kept the overall project on schedule.

“We now have strong traction in Ireland and have already embarked on a strategy to enter overseas markets in 2020.”

Extensive Database

The business has developed a database of 2,700 specialist subcontractors and suppliers and has facilitated the procurement of live projects valued at over €60m, says Fox.

Fox pointed out that the construction industry faces with significant problems as the scale and complexity of projects grow, while the number of people entering the industry falls.

Adopting new technology that removes the need to perform mundane, time-consuming tasks, while enhancing sector skills and experience with digital tools, is the solution offered by Site Passport, Fox added.