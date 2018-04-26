Sisk Sells Healthcare Unit To Uniphar

26 Apr 2018 | 04.08 pm

The Sisk Group has sold its healthcare business Sisk Healthcare for a reported €65m to medical services company Uniphar, subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

The construction company set up the healthcare subsidiary in 2006 as part of a diversification plan. Uniphar, which has annual turnover of around €1.3 billion, provides outsourced services to both manufacturers and retailers in the health industry, supplying clinical and other staff, medicines and other equipment.

It has more than 1,500 staff on its books across Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands, while Sisk Healthcare has a 280-person workforce. The pharmacist-owned company was formed more than two decades ago in a merger between the United Pharmacists Co-op and a pharmaceutical distribution business.

Its previous three acquisitions were for UK businesses — OUTiCO Ltd, Clinical Cube Ltd and specialist medical devices distributor Macromed — and the company said the latest deal followed its ‘ambitious’ growth and development strategy, which was focused on it becoming a leader in outsourced services to manufacturers in the health sector across Europe.

Uniphar chief executive Ger Rabbette said the Sisk deal was “an excellent fit” for Uniphar and would work well within its portfolio of companies, which combined to service the healthcare sector across Ireland, the UK and the Benelux region.

Rabbette commented: “Our acquisition strategy seeks businesses with strong management teams and good potential for growth which Uniphar can help to accelerate and realise. Sisk Healthcare has a talented, knowledgeable team and brings a new area of related expertise into our business. It’s an excellent fit for Uniphar and will work well within our expanding portfolio of stand-alone companies.”

Sisk Group includes 150-year-old construction firm John Sisk & Son, which has been behind many of the country’s biggest construction projects. It recently won two contracts to build the €230 million Centre Parcs development in Longford. Its healthcare division includes several medical equipment supply arms, including cardiac and orthopaedic divisions. The combined group has annual turnover of around €1 billion.