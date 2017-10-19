Siro Inks Equipment Deal With Huawei

19 Oct 2017 | 09.30 am

Siro, the Vodafone-ESB joint venture that is building out a fibre-optic broadband network to 50 provincial towns, has inked a €25m deal with Huawei for the supply of network equipment.

Siro partnered with Huawei on the company’s pilot in Cavan in 2015 and the relationship has grown since then. Huawei is also the Siro build partner in Athlone, where a fibre network is targeting 8,000 homes and businesses.

The contract was announced at Huawei’s Ultra-Broadband Forum in Hangzhou, where Siro CEO Sean Atkinson is one of the speakers.

UBBF is an annual event hosted by the UN Broadband Commission and Huawei. The event sees over 800 operators, industry partners, and agencies come together to share viewpoints on ultra-broadband development.

According to Sean Atkinson: “With over 100,000 homes passed and very encouraging early take up rates, Siro is meeting the demand of Irish homes and businesses for a new communications network for the 21st century. The Huawei technology is a key component to deliver a service to customers that is quite literally the speed of light.”

Huawei’s Ryan Ding commented: “Research has shown there is a direct link between improved broadband connectivity and improved economic performance, and we look forward to working with Siro on what is a nationally significant broadband rollout.”

Atkinson added that Tralee and Letterkenny now enjoy the same level of broadband connectivity as Shanghai and Tokyo. Siro is offered on an open-access basis to all telecoms retailers in Ireland, and the company has formed partnerships with Vodafone, Digiweb, BT, enet, Carnsore Broadband, Skytel and WestNet.

Siro recently pulled out of the tender for the government’s National Broadband Plan.

Photo: Siro CEO Sean Atkinson (right) with Ryan Ding, president of Huawei’s carrier business group