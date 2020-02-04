SIRO Adds Blacknight As Broadband Partner

04 Feb 2020 | 02.01 pm

Internet provider Blacknight has joined broadband network SIRO’s stable of partners and will be providing one-Gigabit fibre broadband to businesses in Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford to start with.

Given that it has almost 100,000 customers both in Ireland and abroad, Blacknight believes that having Gigabit fibre broadband as part of its offering will strengthen its attraction for SME and enterprise customers.

The company said that the SIRO network offers businesses and enterprise the best available speed, reliability and security. “No other connection can compare with 100% fibre, which supports symmetric speeds of 1 Gigabit, 50 times the upload speeds of traditional copper networks”.

Chief technical officer Paul Kelly said: “Adding Gigabit fibre broadband to the range of products we offer our customers means that we can offer a one stop shop for businesses’ online needs.

“Adding a product such as SIRO’s 100% fibre-optic broadband fits perfectly with our brand and enables us to provide a high quality service that our customers expect from us. We are looking forward to growing our partnership with SIRO, with both companies’ future success going hand-in-hand.”

SIRO chief commercial officer Ronan Whelan added: “The quality of SIRO’s Gigabit connectivity is underlined by Blacknight coming on board as our 16th retail partner. Built on the ESB network, SIRO offers businesses and enterprise best-in-class connectivity with symmetric speeds, allowing them to transfer files and to videoconference in high definition across the world on a network that is secure and future-proofed.”

Blacknight plans to expand its SIRO service to more towns over the coming year.