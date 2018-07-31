Simon Lynch Joins RDJ From Nama

31 Jul 2018 | 08.24 am

Law firm Ronan Daly Jermyn has hired Simon Lynch from Nama as a partner in the firm to strengthen the Property and Real Estate Finance practice in Dublin

Lynch has over a decade of experience advising developers, lenders and equity investors in all aspects of financing, secured lending and property investment.

At Nama he was a team leader in the residential development delivery team, responsible for devising site strategies, alternative delivery options and originating facilities for large scale developments.

RDJ managing partner Richard Martin commented: “Simon’s strong industry knowledge will add considerable depth to RDJ’s existing property practice in Dublin. His experience advising on large and complex real estate transactions will enable us to continue to provide excellent service to clients operating or looking to invest in Ireland.”

Evin McCarthy, partner in RDJ’s property group, added: “At a time when many of our clients are pursuing various development and investment activities, this appointment will enable us to better advise clients on their most challenging strategic property transactions and investments.”

Photo: Simon Lynch (centre) with Evin McCarthy and Richard Martin (right)