Simba Plans Middle East Push With AYM Commerce

20 Mar 2018 | 04.35 pm

Rapidly growing high-tech mattress company Simba has teamed up with AYM Commerce to boost global sales of its innovative products online, with the Middle East market its major target.

Launched in February 2016, Simba is a premium range mattress online retailer and sleep brand, and has raised €65m in funding to date. Simba manufactures hybrid memory foam and spring mattresses and ships them directly to consumers, vacuum-compressed and in a box. The ‘mattress in a box’ concept allows mattresses to be rolled up and boxed, then delivered door to door in record time.

AYM will work alongside the Simba team to build a tailored Middle East e-commerce platform, supporting a full product range, that will allow consumers to order products such as the Simba Hybrid Mattress to be delivered within 24 hours across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Simba chief executive James Cox said: “Online shopping in the Middle East is rapidly evolving and has grown by 1,500% over the last decade. We see AYM’s immense e-commerce experience as a key driver in supporting Simba’s rapid Middle East expansion. Our offering will include our famous Simba Hybrid mattress, and also other products such as pillows with NASA technology, and a high-tech bedside table. As with other markets, we will maintain our 100-day, no-hassle return service and incredible 10-year guarantee.”

AYM managing director Paul Kenny added: “I think the concept of sleep items and how they affect our quality of life is becoming ever more prominent in the Middle East. The Simba product offering is revitalising the sleep sector globally and the AYM/Simba partnership will accelerate Simba’s footprint across the Middle East and boost the company’s growth.

“We are set to launch in UAE and Saudi Arabia by end of June, from which point, people will be able to order a luxury, world class bed and other sleep products in minutes on their phones — and have them delivered to their door the next day.”

Simba’s products are available in Ireland on simbasleep.ie and in Arnotts. The company was co-founded by Cox and Reid alongside the McClements bed-making dynasty, with the latter’s Andrew McClements developing the hybrid, roll-up mattress that has now sold 100,000 units across Europe.

AYM Commerce was established in 2016 by Paul Kenny and James Whelton. They were previously involved with Dubai-based online coupon website, Cobone, and Whelton is co-founder of CoderDojo.

Photo (l-r): Paul Kenny, Steve Reid, James Cox and James Whelton