Sigmar Recruitment Hiring 50 People In Tralee

17 Aug 2018 | 10.51 am

Recruitment company Sigmar is creating 50 jobs at its European Talent Hub in Tralee, and it’s not bothered if the new hires don’t have a recruitment agency background..

Sigmar Recruitment said it is seeking applicants from all backgrounds, regardless of experience and education. Successful applicants will undergo on-site training to equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary to become successful international recruitment specialists.

The first of its kind in Ireland, the European Talent Hub has the objective of finding IT staff for Sigmar clients in markets outside Ireland. The venture is being supported with undisclosed taxpayer funding through IDA Ireland. “I will follow Sigmar’s progress with interest and assure the company of IDA Ireland’s continued support,” said CEO Martin Shanahan.

Chief executive Adrian McGennis commented: “Our partnership with Groupe Adéquat is enabling us to fast track our growth trajectory, and with this announcement we are entering new global markets from Tralee. We envisage that the hub will be servicing some of the biggest technology giants across Europe, starting with Germany.”

Earlier this year Sigmar agreed a takeover deal with French recruiter Groupe Adéquat structured through a staged equity investment over a five-year period that will see Adéquat take a majority interest.

Both companies are big players in their respective markets and are seeking to expand in Ireland and internationally through organic growth and acquisition.

McGennis (pictured) added: “Ireland has the talent to capitalise on current international recruitment opportunities. This investment will kickstart the group’s international growth, initially in Germany and then other parts of Europe and the US.

“This Talent Hub will be a key element of Sigmar’s international growth. It’s also an operation where we can develop and test new technologies including robotics and Artificial Intelligence. We have been working on the processes, technology and markets for some time to accelerate our international expansion.”

Part of Sigmar’s attraction to Groupe Adéquat was that, for a company of its size, the Irish firm is well connected in the US, especially in Boston and San Francisco.

The combined entity is placed among the top 50 staffing businesses in the world. The strategy is to achieve 50% growth, which would move the new group into the global top 25.