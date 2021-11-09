Sidero Plans New Hires In Athlone

09 Nov 2021 | 08.49 am

Sidero in Athlone has announced the creation of 75 jobs over the next two years following an unspecified investment of €4.5m.

The company is also launching a new consulting division within the business.

Sidero currently employs 150 people and builds mission critical software for Irish and global companies.

The company says it will be hiring in the areas of multi-cloud and software development across Java and frontend technologies. The new roles will include graduate positions.

As an Amazon Web Services partner with over 40 consultants, Sidero says it is increasingly using Cloud Native to build, deploy and run software that exploits the flexibility of cloud computing.

Sidero is also launching a new consulting arm within the business to reduce hiring timelines and enhance company growth and project delivery for customers.

Sidero CEO Carmel Owens commented: “The creation of these new jobs will enhance Sidero’s capabilities in the fast-growing area of digital transformation. We are seeing an increasing demand for these services from our customers, and the expansion of our team with critical skills across cloud and software development will drive this growth.

“Sidero is committed to collaborating with the education sector to develop the next generation of engineers, developers and consultants. Our Athlone base continues to offer key advantages for attracting and retaining the highest quality talent with lower cost of living, improved work/life balance and easier commutes.”

Kevin Sherry, executive director at Enterprise Ireland, stated: “Enterprise Ireland has worked closely with Sidero since 2013 and is delighted to support its expansion in Athlone.”

Fianna Fáil minister Robert Troy, who represents Athlone, added: “Regional development is a key milestone for this government, and working with our agency Enterprise Ireland the announcement of these new jobs will come as a further economic boost to the Midlands.

“As the demand for digital transformation services continues to grow, it is fantastic to see a local company delivering projects to some of the most successful Irish and global organisations.”

Photo: Carmel Owens with minister Robert Troy (centre) and Kevin Sherry. (Pic: John Ohle)