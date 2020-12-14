Showcase Ireland Trade Fair Goes Digital

14 Dec 2020 | 09.53 am

Showcase Ireland will pivot to a virtual format next month as the popular craft and design trade fair adjusts amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will use a virtual showroom format, taking place from January 25 to 29 in 2021.

Showcase Ireland is owned and run by Design & Crafts Council Ireland, and will be supported by Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices.

The annual international trade fair has grown to become one of the biggest international events in the industry calendar. It features work from a wide range of Irish designers and craft makers, and is attended by retail buyers from across the globe.

For 2021, Showcase Ireland will take place in virtual showrooms on a secure online platform, facilitating person-to-person virtual meetings by appointment. The platform will feature exhibitors’ and buyers’ profiles, website links, product imagery and video links that will be accessible to participants at the event.

Exhibitors were readied for the event by attending a specially developed masterclass in virtual trading, which covered how to set up a visually appealing online showroom, manage a virtual meeting and how to trade effectively in a virtual setting.

The Showcase Ireland website will also be updated as a source guide for buyers and will offer a business-to-business facility for B2B-enabled Showcase clients.

Eddie Shanahan, chair of Showcase Ireland, said that Ireland boasts a wealth of talent and creativity. “While the pandemic prevents the physical event from taking place, we are delighted to continue to provide a platform for Ireland’s creators and makers to showcase their products to Irish and international buyers,” he added.

“Though this year’s event will look different, we are confident that we will demonstrate the vitality of the Irish craft and design sector to both new and returning buyers.”

Photo: Foxford Woollen Mills will be among the exhibitors in Showcase Ireland 2021