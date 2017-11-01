01 Nov 2017 | 02.01 pm
Shortlist Announced For Software Awards
Axonista, Blueface, LearnUpon and eShopWorld in the frame
01 Nov 2017 | 02.01 pm
Thirty six companies have been shortlisted for the Technology Ireland Software Industry Awards 2017. The four companies in the running for the Company of the Year award are Axonista, Blueface, LearnUpon and eShopWorld, led by Tommy Kelly (pictured).
The shortlisted companies chosen from among the 70 entrants will present to eight judges, composed of CEOs and founders of Irish software and digital technology companies.
Technology Ireland director Paul Sweetman said: “The indigenous software and digital technology sector is Ireland’s fastest growing export sector. Looking at this year’s Technology Ireland awards entrants, we can see the depth of quality and talent making this happen.” The award nominees include:
Technology Ireland Company of the Year
- Axonista
- Blueface
- eShopWorld
- LearnUpon
Emerging Company of the Year
- CheckVentory
- Corrata
- SOAR by Luminosity Ltd
- Nutritics
- VideoDoc
Technology Innovation of the Year
- Ediflo Pro – Axonista
- OpenBack
- Red Sqirl by Idiro Analytics
- Rockall – SBL in the Cloud
- Spearline
Outstanding Achievement in International Growth
- Aspire Technology
- eShopWorld
- Financial Risk Solutions
- LearnUpon
- Openmind Networks
Digital Technology Services Project
- Idiro Analytics – Analytics in the South Pacific
- Aspire Technology Digicel Services Project
- Cora Systems – Honeywell
- Sonalake – Fibre Broadband Service Automation
- Etain Software – RÁS – Revolutionising Horse Racing in Ireland
- Excellence in Talent Development (sponsored by Technology Ireland Software Skillnet)
- Aspire Technology
- Storm Technology Ltd
Details of the awards and of the presentation ceremony are available at Technology Ireland’s website.