Shortlist Announced For Software Awards

01 Nov 2017 | 02.01 pm

Thirty six companies have been shortlisted for the Technology Ireland Software Industry Awards 2017. The four companies in the running for the Company of the Year award are Axonista, Blueface, LearnUpon and eShopWorld, led by Tommy Kelly (pictured).

The shortlisted companies chosen from among the 70 entrants will present to eight judges, composed of CEOs and founders of Irish software and digital technology companies.

Technology Ireland director Paul Sweetman said: “The indigenous software and digital technology sector is Ireland’s fastest growing export sector. Looking at this year’s Technology Ireland awards entrants, we can see the depth of quality and talent making this happen.” The award nominees include:

Technology Ireland Company of the Year

Axonista

Blueface

eShopWorld

LearnUpon

Emerging Company of the Year

CheckVentory

Corrata

SOAR by Luminosity Ltd

Nutritics

VideoDoc

Technology Innovation of the Year

Ediflo Pro – Axonista

OpenBack

Red Sqirl by Idiro Analytics

Rockall – SBL in the Cloud

Spearline

Outstanding Achievement in International Growth

Aspire Technology

eShopWorld

Financial Risk Solutions

LearnUpon

Openmind Networks

Digital Technology Services Project

Idiro Analytics – Analytics in the South Pacific

Aspire Technology Digicel Services Project

Cora Systems – Honeywell

Sonalake – Fibre Broadband Service Automation

Etain Software – RÁS – Revolutionising Horse Racing in Ireland

Excellence in Talent Development (sponsored by Technology Ireland Software Skillnet)

Aspire Technology

Storm Technology Ltd

Details of the awards and of the presentation ceremony are available at Technology Ireland’s website.