13 Oct 2017 | 05.16 pm
Shortlist Announced For Image Businesswoman Awards
Awards to be presented on November 20
Image magazine has selected 87 women for the shortlist for its Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2017. The winners will be announced at a gala dinner on Monday, November 20, at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.
Now in its eleventh year, the awards aims to recognise and celebrate inspirational women across all areas of the Irish business world. The overall Businesswoman of the Year award is chosen from nominations to the other categories or on the judges’ own recommendations.
Clodagh Edwards, CEO, Image Publications, commented: “Compiling the shortlist this year was a huge challenge. With over 443 individual entries, our largest number ever, competition proved stronger than ever for places. It took a lot of deliberation, and the women who made this shortlist are truly inspirational.”
Tickets for the event are priced at €145 plus VAT.
CEO
Mouna Prenty, CEO, Seetec Ireland
Julie Strang, Country Manager, Benefit Cosmetics
Niamh McCarthy, Managing Director, Excursions Ireland
Monica Matellano (pictured), Managing Director, Eirespan Distribution
Clodagh Cavanagh, Managing Director, Abbey Machinery
Georgina Quigley, CEO, ACB Group
Nicola McGrane, CEO, Event Partners Ireland
Anne Butterly, CEO, Easydry
Alex Murphy, General Manager, BFree Foods
Entrepreneurship
Ellen Kavanagh Jones, Co-Founder, Waxperts
Linda Green-Kiely, Co-Founder, Voxpro
Mary Grant, Founder, Flowers Made Easy
Deirdre McGlone, Managing Director, Harvey’s Point Hotel
Niamh Sherwin and Aoife Lawler, Directors, The Irish Fairy Door Company
Ann Rudden, Áine Hand Made Chocolate
Milena Jaksic Byrne, Managing Director, Platinum Pilates
Niamh Sterling, Director, Interact and Interact UAE
Gillian Moore, Managing Director, Fuschia Make-up
Sonia Deasy, Co-Founder, Pestle & Mortar
Chupi Sweetman, Creative Director, Chupi
Young Businesswoman
Jane Swarbrigg, Director, Inglot
Jennifer Rock, CEO, The Skin Nerd and Cleanse Off Mitt
Ruth Deasy, Director, Bear Market Coffee
Ceira Lambert, Ceira Lambert Hair Consultancy
Catherine Buggy, Owner, Boutique Bake
Pippa O’Connor, Director, Ronnoco Style Ltd
Zoe Rocha, Managing Director, LittleRock Pictures
Chloe Harris, CEO, Chloe Harris Ltd
Jenny Connolly, Director, The Lo-Cal Kitchen
Anita Murray, Managing Director, Pink Beauty Group
Kate Verling, Managing Director, Mink Hand & Foot Spa
Management Professional
Lorraine Peters, Head of Personal Banking, Permanent TSB
Maya Nikolaeva, General Manager, Belleek Castle
Alma O’Brien, Partner/Head of Tax, Baker Tilly Hughes Blake
Rosemary Steen, Executive Director External Affairs, EirGrid Group
Marie Hunt, Head of Research & Consultancy, CBRE
Emma Walls, Commercial & Marketing Director, Glenisk Ltd
Aedamar Howlett, Marketing Director, Coca-Cola (Britain and Ireland)
Noelle Burke, Human Resource Director, RSA Insurance Ireland
Dara Deering, Executive Director Retail Banking, KBC Bank Ireland
AnnMarie Phillips, Director on Trade, Diageo Ireland
Caoimhe Haughey, Principal, CM Haughey Solicitors
Start-Up
Cairenn Foy, Cairenn Foy Childrenswear
Gina Cassidy, Creative Director, Purcell & Woodcock
Larissa Feeney, CEO, accountantonline.ie
Kathryn Thomas, Founder, Pure Results Bootcamp
Drs Lisa and Vanessa Creaven, Managing Directors, Spotlight Whitening
Julie McLoughlin, Co-founder, Jando
Irene Queally, Managing Director, Pip & Pear Chilled Baby Foods
Alison Stroh, Director, Dr Coy’s
Aimée Madden, Founder and CEO, CliniShift
Fidelma McGuirk, Owner and CEO, Payslip
Digital, Science and Technology
Louise Grubb, Founder and CEO, Q1 Scientific
Sharon McCooey, Head of LinkedIn Ireland
Marieke Flament, Managing Director Europe, Circle
Aisling Curtis, Commercial Director, Microsoft Ireland
Jackie Glynn, Head of Portfolio Management Office, Three Ireland
Jules Mahon, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, TheTaste.ie
Claire McHugh, CEO, Axonista
Dr Sinéad McCluskey, Director Commercial Innovations, PEI Surgica
Jenny Taaffe, CEO, iZest Marketing
Creative Industry
Suzie Mc Adam, Founder and Lead Designer, Suzie Mc Adam Design Studio
Ella de Guzman, CEO, Siopaella
Sadie Chowen, Founder and Creative Director, The Burren Perfumery
Roisin Lafferty, Creative Director, Kingston Lafferty Design
Emma Manley, Creative Director, Manley
Jenny McCarthy, Director, Photosbyjen
Louise Stokes, Owner, Loulerie
Denise O’Connor, CEO, Optimise Design
Joeanna Caffrey, Owner and Creative Director, Joeanna Caffrey Flowers
Fiona Heaney, Creative Director, Fee G
Nicki Hoyne, CEO, My Shining Armour
Social Entrepreneurship
Terry Ring, Co-founder, Cliona’s Foundation
Paula McLoughlin and Susan Quirke, A Lust For Life
Susan O’Dwyer, Chief Executive, Make-A-Wish Ireland
Caroline O’Driscoll, Gillian Keating, Ruth Buckley, Directors, I Wish
Aoibheann O’Brien and Iseult Ward, Co-Founders, Food Cloud
Mary Doherty, President, Down Syndrome Ireland
Suzanne Roche, CEO, Gateway to Education Limerick
Denise Fitzgerald, CEO, Temple Street Foundation
Louise Lovett, CEO, Longford Women’s Link
Overseas
Jackie McDonagh, General Manager, ARI
Tanya Clarke, General Manager, Diageo
Suzanne Lynch, Vice President of Emerging Business, IDA Ireland
Natalie Geday, Lead Publicist, NMG Relations
Zoë Jordan, Zoë Jordan t/a Irwin & Jordan
Margaret Molloy, Global CMO, Siegel+Gale