Shortlist Announced For Image Businesswoman Awards

Image magazine has selected 87 women for the shortlist for its Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2017. The winners will be announced at a gala dinner on Monday, November 20, at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.

Now in its eleventh year, the awards aims to recognise and celebrate inspirational women across all areas of the Irish business world. The overall Businesswoman of the Year award is chosen from nominations to the other categories or on the judges’ own recommendations.

Clodagh Edwards, CEO, Image Publications, commented: “Compiling the shortlist this year was a huge challenge. With over 443 individual entries, our largest number ever, competition proved stronger than ever for places. It took a lot of deliberation, and the women who made this shortlist are truly inspirational.”

Tickets for the event are priced at €145 plus VAT.

CEO

Mouna Prenty, CEO, Seetec Ireland

Julie Strang, Country Manager, Benefit Cosmetics

Niamh McCarthy, Managing Director, Excursions Ireland

Monica Matellano (pictured), Managing Director, Eirespan Distribution

Clodagh Cavanagh, Managing Director, Abbey Machinery

Georgina Quigley, CEO, ACB Group

Nicola McGrane, CEO, Event Partners Ireland

Anne Butterly, CEO, Easydry

Alex Murphy, General Manager, BFree Foods



Entrepreneurship

Ellen Kavanagh Jones, Co-Founder, Waxperts

Linda Green-Kiely, Co-Founder, Voxpro

Mary Grant, Founder, Flowers Made Easy

Deirdre McGlone, Managing Director, Harvey’s Point Hotel

Niamh Sherwin and Aoife Lawler, Directors, The Irish Fairy Door Company

Ann Rudden, Áine Hand Made Chocolate

Milena Jaksic Byrne, Managing Director, Platinum Pilates

Niamh Sterling, Director, Interact and Interact UAE

Gillian Moore, Managing Director, Fuschia Make-up

Sonia Deasy, Co-Founder, Pestle & Mortar

Chupi Sweetman, Creative Director, Chupi



Young Businesswoman

Jane Swarbrigg, Director, Inglot

Jennifer Rock, CEO, The Skin Nerd and Cleanse Off Mitt

Ruth Deasy, Director, Bear Market Coffee

Ceira Lambert, Ceira Lambert Hair Consultancy

Catherine Buggy, Owner, Boutique Bake

Pippa O’Connor, Director, Ronnoco Style Ltd

Zoe Rocha, Managing Director, LittleRock Pictures

Chloe Harris, CEO, Chloe Harris Ltd

Jenny Connolly, Director, The Lo-Cal Kitchen

Anita Murray, Managing Director, Pink Beauty Group

Kate Verling, Managing Director, Mink Hand & Foot Spa



Management Professional

Lorraine Peters, Head of Personal Banking, Permanent TSB

Maya Nikolaeva, General Manager, Belleek Castle

Alma O’Brien, Partner/Head of Tax, Baker Tilly Hughes Blake

Rosemary Steen, Executive Director External Affairs, EirGrid Group

Marie Hunt, Head of Research & Consultancy, CBRE

Emma Walls, Commercial & Marketing Director, Glenisk Ltd

Aedamar Howlett, Marketing Director, Coca-Cola (Britain and Ireland)

Noelle Burke, Human Resource Director, RSA Insurance Ireland

Dara Deering, Executive Director Retail Banking, KBC Bank Ireland

AnnMarie Phillips, Director on Trade, Diageo Ireland

Caoimhe Haughey, Principal, CM Haughey Solicitors



Start-Up

Cairenn Foy, Cairenn Foy Childrenswear

Gina Cassidy, Creative Director, Purcell & Woodcock

Larissa Feeney, CEO, accountantonline.ie

Kathryn Thomas, Founder, Pure Results Bootcamp

Drs Lisa and Vanessa Creaven, Managing Directors, Spotlight Whitening

Julie McLoughlin, Co-founder, Jando

Irene Queally, Managing Director, Pip & Pear Chilled Baby Foods

Alison Stroh, Director, Dr Coy’s

Aimée Madden, Founder and CEO, CliniShift

Fidelma McGuirk, Owner and CEO, Payslip

Digital, Science and Technology

Louise Grubb, Founder and CEO, Q1 Scientific

Sharon McCooey, Head of LinkedIn Ireland

Marieke Flament, Managing Director Europe, Circle

Aisling Curtis, Commercial Director, Microsoft Ireland

Jackie Glynn, Head of Portfolio Management Office, Three Ireland

Jules Mahon, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, TheTaste.ie

Claire McHugh, CEO, Axonista

Dr Sinéad McCluskey, Director Commercial Innovations, PEI Surgica

Jenny Taaffe, CEO, iZest Marketing



Creative Industry

Suzie Mc Adam, Founder and Lead Designer, Suzie Mc Adam Design Studio

Ella de Guzman, CEO, Siopaella

Sadie Chowen, Founder and Creative Director, The Burren Perfumery

Roisin Lafferty, Creative Director, Kingston Lafferty Design

Emma Manley, Creative Director, Manley

Jenny McCarthy, Director, Photosbyjen

Louise Stokes, Owner, Loulerie

Denise O’Connor, CEO, Optimise Design

Joeanna Caffrey, Owner and Creative Director, Joeanna Caffrey Flowers

Fiona Heaney, Creative Director, Fee G

Nicki Hoyne, CEO, My Shining Armour

Social Entrepreneurship

Terry Ring, Co-founder, Cliona’s Foundation

Paula McLoughlin and Susan Quirke, A Lust For Life

Susan O’Dwyer, Chief Executive, Make-A-Wish Ireland

Caroline O’Driscoll, Gillian Keating, Ruth Buckley, Directors, I Wish

Aoibheann O’Brien and Iseult Ward, Co-Founders, Food Cloud

Mary Doherty, President, Down Syndrome Ireland

Suzanne Roche, CEO, Gateway to Education Limerick

Denise Fitzgerald, CEO, Temple Street Foundation

Louise Lovett, CEO, Longford Women’s Link



Overseas

Jackie McDonagh, General Manager, ARI

Tanya Clarke, General Manager, Diageo

Suzanne Lynch, Vice President of Emerging Business, IDA Ireland

Natalie Geday, Lead Publicist, NMG Relations

Zoë Jordan, Zoë Jordan t/a Irwin & Jordan

Margaret Molloy, Global CMO, Siegel+Gale