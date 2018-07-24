Shortlist Announced For Chambers CSR Awards

24 Jul 2018 | 09.03 am

More than 80 corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects have made the shortlist for Chambers Ireland’s 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Awards.

A new category this year will reward projects that promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The finale of the competition will be held in September.

Ian Talbot, chief executive of Chambers Ireland, said that CSR practices are becoming more than just a mainstream concept for larger companies. “Today, businesses are continuously re-examining their impact beyond the boundaries of their respective industries and giving greater consideration to the scale of their social influence in engaging with current issues, including gender equality and environmental sustainability,” he added.

The complete 2018 shortlist runs as follows:

Excellence in CSR Communication

Aldi — Aldi Foróige Partnership

Carbery Food Ingredients — Carbery Connect

Diageo Ireland — St James Gate Quarter: Conversations at the Gate

Lidl Ireland — A Better Tomorrow

The Taxback Group — GroupLife

Tesco Ireland — Tesco’s ‘No Time for Waste Community Chill’ Campaign

William Fry — William Fry Making a Difference

Excellence in Community — Partnership with Charity (large indigenous company [LIC])

Applegreen — The Applegreen Charitable Fund

Bank of Ireland Group — Up the Hill for Jack & Jill

Bord Gáis Energy — Focus Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy CR Partnership

Deloitte — Deloitte Overseas Volunteer Placement with Nurture Africa

Diageo Ireland — Celebrating 200 Years of the Dublin Pub

Earth’s Edge — KPAP Equipment Lending Programme

William Fry — Partnership with the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation

Excellence in Community — Partnership with Charity (multinational)

Boots Ireland — Partnership with a Charity

LinkedIn Ireland — Good Jobcare

Mace Technology Ireland — Barretstown Community Project

Microsoft Ireland — Enable Ireland Retro Gaming for Eye Gaze

Transdev Dublin Light Rail — FillaLuas Homeless Shoebox Appeal

Tesco Ireland — Temple Street Children’s Hospital

Vodafone Ireland — Childline

Excellence in Community — Community Programme

A&L Goodbody — Literacy in the community

Arthur Cox — Restorative Conversations

Deloitte — IMPACT Day

Energia — Get Ireland Growing

Gas Networks Ireland — Our Universe

Law Society — Public Legal Education Programme

Little Island Industries Development Company

Excellence in Community — Community Programme – (multinational)

Canada Life — Sybil Hill Nursing Home

Coca-Cola Ireland — Thank You Fund

Lidl Ireland — Community Works

Microsoft — Special Olympics National Games

PayPal — Opportunity Hack

Tesco Ireland — Tesco Community Fund

Excellence in Community — Volunteering

Bank of Ireland — Backyard Blitz

Deloitte — WorldClass Volunteering

Earth’s Edge — Explore, Experience, Evolve

Three Q Perms & Temps — Work In Our Community

William Fry – Incognito

Excellence in Community — Volunteering – (multinational)

Abbott — Strategic volunteering

Fujitsu Ireland — Volunteering Programme

Microsoft Ireland — Cycling Challenge for LauraLynn

VMware — Cork Giving Network

Workday — Giving & Doing Programme

Excellence in Environment

AIB — AIB’s First Green Hub

Deloitte — Deloitte’s Green Agenda Programme

eir — fresh eir

Gas Networks Ireland — Biodiversity Programme

Excellence in Environment

Aldi — Origin Green Plan

BioMarin International

Heineken Ireland — Reducing CO₂ emissions

Intel Ireland — Biodiversity

Lidl Ireland — A Better Tomorrow

Excellence in Workplace – (multinational)

Abbott — Inspiring our people to LiveLifeWell

Boots Ireland — Destigmatising Mental Health

Heineken Ireland — GIY

IBM — I Like it Here!

Lidl Ireland — Work Safe. Live Well.

Veolia Ireland — Well-being evolution

Workday — Fostering a Great Place to Work

Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion

AIB Group – iMatter

Diageo Ireland — Learning for Life

Enterprise Rent-A-Car — Family Focus Programme

ESB — Managing Successful Parenting Transitions

Fujitsu Ireland — Women’s Business Network

Vodafone Ireland — Inclusive Talent Acquisition and Development

Excellence in CSR by an SME

Connector — Drivers of Change

Earth’s Edge — Guide Exchange Programme

Fitness Freak — Free Fruit For All

Himalaya Yoga Valley Centre Cork — Yoga in the Park Cork

OpenApp — Rare100

Recycle IT — Residents Electrical Recycling Initiative

Republic of Work — Pieta House

Technically Write IT — Charity Committee

Tico Mail Works — Renewable Energy Electric Car To Work

Photo: TV presenter Anna Daly (left), Paula Cunningham of Lynx Ballymun and Christine Heffernan (right), Corporate Affairs Director, Tesco Ireland, at the launch of Tesco Community Chill