Shortlist Announced For Chambers CSR Awards

24 Jul 2018 | 09.03 am

80 projects in the running across 14 categories

More than 80 corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects have made the shortlist for Chambers Ireland’s 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Awards.

A new category this year will reward projects that promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The finale of the competition will be held in September.

Ian Talbot, chief executive of Chambers Ireland, said that CSR practices are becoming more than just a mainstream concept for larger companies. “Today, businesses are continuously re-examining their impact beyond the boundaries of their respective industries and giving greater consideration to the scale of their social influence in engaging with current issues, including gender equality and environmental sustainability,” he added.

The complete 2018 shortlist runs as follows:

Excellence in CSR Communication

Aldi — Aldi Foróige Partnership
Carbery Food Ingredients — Carbery Connect
Diageo Ireland — St James Gate Quarter: Conversations at the Gate
Lidl Ireland — A Better Tomorrow
The Taxback Group — GroupLife
Tesco Ireland — Tesco’s ‘No Time for Waste Community Chill’ Campaign
William Fry — William Fry Making a Difference

Excellence in Community — Partnership with Charity (large indigenous company [LIC])

Applegreen — The Applegreen Charitable Fund
Bank of Ireland Group — Up the Hill for Jack & Jill
Bord Gáis Energy — Focus Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy CR Partnership
Deloitte — Deloitte Overseas Volunteer Placement with Nurture Africa
Diageo Ireland — Celebrating 200 Years of the Dublin Pub
Earth’s Edge — KPAP Equipment Lending Programme
William Fry — Partnership with the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation

Excellence in Community — Partnership with Charity (multinational)

Boots Ireland — Partnership with a Charity
LinkedIn Ireland — Good Jobcare
Mace Technology Ireland — Barretstown Community Project
Microsoft Ireland — Enable Ireland Retro Gaming for Eye Gaze
Transdev Dublin Light Rail — FillaLuas Homeless Shoebox Appeal
Tesco Ireland — Temple Street Children’s Hospital
Vodafone Ireland — Childline

Excellence in Community — Community Programme 

A&L Goodbody — Literacy in the community
Arthur Cox — Restorative Conversations
Deloitte — IMPACT Day
Energia — Get Ireland Growing
Gas Networks Ireland — Our Universe
Law Society — Public Legal Education Programme
Little Island Industries Development Company

Excellence in Community — Community Programme – (multinational) 

Canada Life — Sybil Hill Nursing Home
Coca-Cola Ireland — Thank You Fund
Lidl Ireland — Community Works
Microsoft — Special Olympics National Games
PayPal — Opportunity Hack
Tesco Ireland — Tesco Community Fund

Excellence in Community — Volunteering 

Bank of Ireland — Backyard Blitz
Deloitte — WorldClass Volunteering
Earth’s Edge — Explore, Experience, Evolve
Three Q Perms & Temps — Work In Our Community
William Fry – Incognito

Excellence in Community — Volunteering – (multinational)

Abbott — Strategic volunteering
Fujitsu Ireland — Volunteering Programme
Microsoft Ireland — Cycling Challenge for LauraLynn
VMware — Cork Giving Network
Workday — Giving & Doing Programme

Excellence in Environment 

AIB — AIB’s First Green Hub
Deloitte — Deloitte’s Green Agenda Programme
eir — fresh eir
Gas Networks Ireland — Biodiversity Programme

Excellence in Environment 

Aldi — Origin Green Plan
BioMarin International
Heineken Ireland — Reducing CO₂ emissions
Intel Ireland — Biodiversity
Lidl Ireland — A Better Tomorrow

Excellence in Workplace – (multinational)

Abbott —  Inspiring our people to LiveLifeWell
Boots Ireland — Destigmatising Mental Health
Heineken Ireland —  GIY
IBM — I Like it Here!
Lidl Ireland — Work Safe. Live Well.
Veolia Ireland — Well-being evolution
Workday — Fostering a Great Place to Work

Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion

AIB Group – iMatter
Diageo Ireland — Learning for Life
Enterprise Rent-A-Car — Family Focus Programme
ESB — Managing Successful Parenting Transitions
Fujitsu Ireland — Women’s Business Network
Vodafone Ireland — Inclusive Talent Acquisition and Development

Excellence in CSR by an SME

Connector — Drivers of Change
Earth’s Edge — Guide Exchange Programme
Fitness Freak — Free Fruit For All
Himalaya Yoga Valley Centre Cork — Yoga in the Park Cork
OpenApp — Rare100
Recycle IT — Residents Electrical Recycling Initiative
Republic of Work — Pieta House
Technically Write IT — Charity Committee
Tico Mail Works — Renewable Energy Electric Car To Work

 

Photo: TV presenter Anna Daly (left), Paula Cunningham of Lynx Ballymun and Christine Heffernan (right), Corporate Affairs Director, Tesco Ireland, at the launch of Tesco Community Chill

 

 

