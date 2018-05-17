Shortcross Gin Upgrades Visitor Centre

17 May 2018 | 01.07 pm

Following an investment of €2.8m in redevelopment at its Crossgar gin distillery, Rademon Estate Distillery in Northern Ireland has opened a new visitor centre and added two new copper stills to its production capacity.

The distillery is the home of Shortcross Gin and the visitor centre includes a bar, gift shop and multipurpose events space with views of the estate, and will form part of the Irish Whiskey Tourism Trail, which seeks to triple visitor numbers to distilleries across the island of Ireland by 2025.

The new copper pot stills are for production of its latest venture, a Single Malt Irish Whiskey, the first batch of which is expected to be released later this year.

Managing director Fiona Boyd-Armstrong said: “We have taken great pride in developing a welcoming space to meet growing demand for the opportunity to learn and experience more about Shortcross Gin and, in time, our new whiskey.”

The estate will be hosting several events during this summer, including a Blues Afternoon on June 3. The distillery will have a stand at Taste of Dublin from 14 to 17 June in the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin.