Shortcross Gin Trebles Production Capacity

16 Mar 2018 | 11.35 am

Shortcross Gin has completed a £2.5m (€2.8m) redevelopment of its Co Down distillery, adding two new copper stills which will treble production capacity.

Rademon Estate Distillery was founded in 2012 by husband and wife team Fiona and David Boyd-Armstrong (pictured), and is located at the couple’s family estate just outside Crossgar.

The company has unveiled its new Still House (pictured below), where the new still is considered to be the most advanced gin still in use in Ireland. With a capacity of 1,071 litres, it utilises two ten-plate enrichment columns, which will allow the distillery to produce highly aromatic and flavoursome spirits.

Apart from the gin, the distillery also produces a single malt Irish whiskey and has increased capacity five times over as demand for its products has grown. Additional fermentation capacity has been added, as well as a 1,750 litre copper pot still that is dedicated to whiskey production.

Head distiller David Boyd-Armstrong said: “The completion of this sizeable investment marks an important milestone for Rademon Estate Distillery, as we upscale our production to meet growing demand for Shortcross Gin. This is also an exciting time as we prepare to test the first batch of our new single malt Irish whiskey, with a view to release later this year or in early 2019.”

Visitor Centre

The business has also added a visitor centre comprising a bar, gift shop and event space. This is intended to open up new revenue streams from regular distillery tours and private events. The new Visitors Experience Centre forms part of the Irish Whiskey Association’s Irish Whiskey Tourism Trail, which is seeking to increase visitor numbers to distilleries on the island of Ireland from 653,000 visitors in 2015 to 1.9 million visitors by 2025.

Managing director Fiona Boyd-Armstrong added: “We are proud to take the next steps towards realising our vision for Rademon Estate Distillery. In addition to the increased production capacity, we are thrilled to be able to welcome people to the home of Shortcross, with the opening of our new Visitor Experience Centre.”

Shortcross Gin is in demand in the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Scandinavia, North America, the Middle East and Australia, and here in Ireland is priced at €50 a bottle from outlets such as the Celtic Whiskey Shop.