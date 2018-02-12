More Shoppers On The High Street

12 Feb 2018 | 09.25 am

Growth in consumer spending gathered momentum at the start of 2018, according to Visa’s Consumer Spending Index, which measures expenditure across all payment types such as cash, cheques and electronic payments.

The index signalled a 5.3% year-on-year expansion in household expenditure, up from the 4.9% increase seen in December. The increase was stronger than the average since the series began in September 2014.

Overall growth in consumer spending was led by face-to-face expenditure i.e. transactions in shops as opposed to online. High street spending expanded 7.3% year-on-year, the fifth consecutive monthly rise.

eCommerce rose 2.1% on an annual basis through January.

The sharpest spending expansion was recorded in the Household Goods category, up 13.7%. Recreation & Culture was up 8.3%, with Hotels, Restaurants & Bars up 7.0%. In the Clothing & Footwear category, spending rose by +6.2%, the largest annual increase in almost two years.

Andrew Harker, Associate Director at IHS Markit, which compiles the data, stated: “A positive economic environment both in Ireland and across much of Europe means that the prospects for further expansion in coming months appear bright. The high street continued its recent strong performance, a trend which can hopefully be maintained as the year progresses.”