Shop Spend Down 3.9% In December

16 Jan 2019 | 09.46 am

Visa’s Irish Consumer Spending Index, which measures expenditure across all payment types, has reported a reduction in consumer spending during December 2018.

Face-to-Face expenditure (i.e. in shops) declined by 3.9% year-on-year, following a 4.3% drop in November. In contrast, online spend through December surged by 9.8% annually.

At the sector level, the main source of weakness was Clothing & Footwear, where spending decreased 6.2% year-on-year. This was the sharpest decline since September 2014 and the sixth in as many months.

Growth was recorded in Food & Drink (0.7%), Household Goods (5.2%) and Recreation & Culture (1.3%) categories, though rates of expansion slowed at the end of the year.

Visa country manager Philip Konopik (pictured) commented: “The high street’s continued struggle contributed to the first decline in overall household spending since February 2017. While the dip in spending is marginal, it’s reflective of an overall slowdown in the rate of expansion through the last quarter of 2018.”

Andrew Harker, associate director at IHS Markit, added: “The lack of growth momentum seen in November gave way to an outright decline in spending during December as Christmas failed to deliver. The fall is only the second we’ve seen in over four years of the CSI.

“The high street continued to fare badly, and acted to drag down overall spending despite further strong online growth. Of particular concern was the sharpest reduction in Clothing & Footwear spending in over four years.”