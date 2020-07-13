‘Shine A Light’ To Raise Homeless Funding

13 Jul 2020 | 11.17 am

Business executives and members of the public are being urged to take part in this year’s Shine A Light Night fundraiser by sleeping out for one night to help tackle homelessness.

The initiative, which takes place on October 16, encourages people to consider the initiative and sleep out in their gardens or homes, to raise vital funds to help alleviate homelessness.

On the same night business leaders will sleep out at the Law Society of Ireland, Blackhall Place, Dublin and at Cork’s historic Spike Island. Companies around Ireland can also sign up to support the initiative by pledging to fundraise and sleep out at their workplace.

Focus Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy are aiming to raise €1.3 million to support people experiencing homelessness across the country. Since the event began in 2015, Shine A Light Night has raised over €5.3m for people experiencing homelessness in Ireland. In 2019, the support of Bord Gáis Energy as sponsors enabled Focus Ireland to help over 14,200 people.

Catherine O’Kelly (pictured), managing director of Bord Gáis Energy, commented: “Looking back on a challenging few months, Bord Gáis Energy has never been prouder of our partnership with Focus Ireland. As the country moved into lockdown, the efforts of the team at Focus Ireland enabled them to move 918 people into long-term homes in March and April alone.

“The team and I in Bord Gáis Energy are as committed as ever to supporting Focus Ireland in the crucial work it does to address the causes of homelessness and increase support for those who are at risk of losing their home.

“Bord Gáis Energy has been supporting Focus Ireland since 2015, and 2020 marks our second year of the Shine A Light Night sponsorship. Over the last five years we have recognised the importance of giving back to those who need our help most and following the impact that Covid-19 has had on our society, we need this year’s event to be bigger than ever in raising vital funds to support this devastating social issue. We urge every individual, family and business across the country to join us and give one night, to shine a light on homelessness.”

Pat Dennigan, CEO Focus Ireland, added: “Since Covid-19 we have seen a fall in homeless. However, we believe the sudden lifting of temporary prevention measures – such as a rent freeze and ban on evictions – could result in a new surge in homelessness as the country reopens.

“In the coming months ahead, the support of organisations like Bord Gáis Energy is crucial to make a success of fundraising events like Shine A Light Night which will raise vital funds for our services across the country.”

Further details at www.focusireland.ie/shinealight.

Photo: Catherine O’Kelly and Pat Dennigan (Pic: Naoise Culhane)