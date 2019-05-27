‘Shine A Light’ To Highlight Homelessness

27 May 2019 | 11.17 am

Business leaders nationwide are being urged to take part in this year’s Shine A Light Night fundraiser by sleeping out for one night to help tackle homelessness.

The initiative, which takes place on October 18, will see business leaders sleep out at the Law Society of Ireland, Blackhall Place, Dublin, and at Cork’s Spike Island.

Businesses around Ireland can also sign up to support the initiative by pledging to fundraise and sleep out at their workplace.

Bord Gáis Energy partners with homeless charity Focus Ireland to sponsor the annual Shine A Light Night fundraising initiative. BGE announced this week that it was extending its partnership with Focus Ireland for the event.

The sponsorship is in addition to the energy company’s ongoing partnership with the charity. Since 2015, Bord Gáis Energy has donated more than €2.4m to help combat family homelessness.

A total of €4m has been raised through Shine A Light Night since 2012 to help fund Focus Ireland’s work challenging homelessness and changing lives. These funds helped the charity to support a record number of 15,500 people last year who were either homeless or at risk of losing their home.

Catherine O’Kelly, managing director of Bord Gáis Energy, said that the current homeless crisis across Ireland is the worse than ever. “It is heart-breaking that 3,821 children in Ireland today have no home. The team and I in Bord Gáis Energy are committed to supporting Focus Ireland in the crucial work it does to address the causes of homelessness and increase support for those who are at risk of losing their home.

“Shine A Light Night is an incredible initiative that has gathered more and more support year on year. However, with the alarming rise in homelessness, we need this year’s event to be bigger than ever in raising vital funds to support this devastating social issue. We are extremely proud to sponsor this year’s campaign.

“I urge every business in Ireland to join me, sign up and give one night to make this the most successful Shine A Light Night yet. It may simply be one night of your life, but it can save suffering for those who are homeless.”

Pat Dennigan, CEO of Focus Ireland, said that the organisation relies on the support of businesses like Bord Gáis Energy to make a success of fundraising events like Shine A Light Night.

It is estimated that there are around 10,300 people in Ireland currently living without a home and the rate of homelessness in Ireland is increasing rapidly. There are some 1,730 families homeless in Ireland.

For further information and to sign up to participate in Shine A Light Night 2019, visit here.

Photo: Catherine O’Kelly and Pat Dennigan (Pic: Naoise Culhane)