Shine A Light By Sleeping Out

14 Jul 2021 | 11.29 am

Homeless charity Focus Ireland and its major sponsor Bord Gáis Energy have set a date for this year’s Shine a Light Night next October, and are asking business leaders, companies, employees and individuals to join virtual and in-person sleep out events to raise funds.

Recent figures from Focus Ireland show that 7,991 people are now without a home in Ireland, and the charity says that this year’s sleep-outs, which will take place on Friday, October 15 in homes, gardens, school grounds, university campuses and at outdoor work-spaces, are more important than ever.

Chief executive Pat Dennigan said: “Shine a Light Night is our most important fundraising initiative each year and we have always been strongly supported by the business community in Ireland.

“We hope to reintroduce our schedule of outdoor corporate sleep-outs this year, restrictions and guidelines permitting, but will also be encouraging members of the public, work places, schools and universities to get involved in our ‘virtual’ sleep- outs, or on their own premises if it is safe to do so.

“We’re relying on the support from businesses and members of the public to reach our fundraising goal of €1.5m so we can continue to support those experiencing homelessness in communities nationwide.”

Demand for Focus’s services is expected to grow further due to the continued impact of the pandemic, having jumped sharply since the onset of the disease, affecting the almost 8,000 who are now homeless including 2,148 children and 928 families in emergency accommodation.

This year, the Shine a Light campaign, which has been supported by Bord Gáis Energy since 2019, is aiming to raise €1.5m, with Ireland’s business community helping to raise the vast majority of this.

For the second year, members of the public can also get involved in the initiative within their homes and gardens by hosting their own sleep-outs to Shine a Light on homelessness in Ireland. Since the event began in 2012, it has raised more than €7.1m for people experiencing homelessness.

BGE managing director Dave Kirwan added: “The past year has been incredibly challenging for many. However, we know those affected by homelessness are particularly vulnerable and need our collective support and fundraising efforts.

“Everyone at Bord Gáis Energy is as committed as ever to supporting the crucial work of Focus Ireland in addressing the causes of this devastating social issue and increasing support for those who are at risk of losing their home.

“Last year’s virtual sleep out was hugely successful, showing the strong support of the Irish public for this worthy cause, and I’d encourage individuals, families and businesses across the country to consider joining or supporting the campaign this year, giving one night to shine a light on homelessness.”

To register to take part in a sleep-out and for more information, see here.

Photo: Dave Kirwan (left) and Pat Dennigan at the Launch of Shine A Light Night (Pic: Conor McCabe)