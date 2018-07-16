Sherry FitzGerald Sells Commercial Unit To Cushman & Wakefield

16 Jul 2018 | 04.13 pm

Global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield has agreed to acquire the commercial property unit of Sherry FitzGerald in the Republic of Ireland. The deal is expected to complete in early September 2018.

Cushman and Wakefield is one of the world’s largest real estate services firms with 48,000 employees and circa 400 offices in 70 countries.

Cushman & Wakefield already owns a 20% stake in Sherry Fitz’s Irish commercial property business which operated as its exclusive affiliate in the Republic. Two years ago the commercial business rebranded as Cushman & Wakefield Ireland.

The deal means that in excess of 100 commercial property professionals will transfer to a new employer. Managing Director Aidan Gavin becomes Cushman & Wakefield’s Head of Ireland and will also sit on the company’s UK & Ireland executive committee.

Chief executive officer Colin Wilson said:“We expect further growth as the Irish economy continues to strengthen and we integrate fully as a single firm with a truly seamless operation between Ireland and the UK.”

Aidan Gavin added:“Our business has gone from strength to strength since adopting the Cushman & Wakefield brand, and we have real momentum in the marketplace. We now can move onto the next stage by leveraging the resources of our global network to shape the future of Irish property.”

Cushman & Wakefield will also acquire from Sherry FitzGerald a minority share in its affiliate commercial property businesses in Cork and Belfast.

Chief executive officer at Sherry FitzGerald Steven McKenna commented: “For Sherry FitzGerald Group this sale provides us with the opportunity to back our ambitious plans to continue developing our core Sherry FitzGerald business. We will shortly be opening our 100th office in Ireland and are focussed on providing a smarter business for the benefit of our clients through imaginative technology. It makes sense for Cushman & Wakefield to solely own their Irish commercial business, and equally it makes sense for us to have a simplified ownership structure and single brand.”

Photo (l-r): George Roberts of C&W, Steven McKenna and Aidan Gavin