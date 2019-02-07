Sherry Fitz Expects House Prices To Keep Rising

07 Feb 2019 | 11.51 am

The rise in house prices slowed considerably in the second half of 2018, according to a review of the market by Sherry Fitzgerald.

“Tight credit conditions due to the macroprudential rules, in conjunction with an uplift in supply, combined to deflate the rate of price growth”, according to the estate agent’s Residential Market Review.

Average home values in the second-hand market rose 3.7% nationally during 2018, down from the 8.4% in 2017. This slowdown was more pronounced in Dublin, with prices growing 3.2% last year in comparison to 8.8% in 2017.

The property advisor expects that while second-hand sales in 2019 will be on a par with 2018, activity in the new homes market should continue to grow, aided by the Help-to-Buy scheme, due to expire at the end of 2019, and increased supply as construction in the residential sector intensifies.

But the report points out that it’s not just an excess of liquidity which pushes up house prices.

Economist Marian Finnegan (pictured) stated: “House price growth over the past number of years has been supported primarily by a deficit in supply and advancing economic fundamentals rather than excessive lending. Forecasts for 2019 suggest continued improvement in key determinants of house price growth, namely employment and income.

“Additionally, the supply deficit is likely to remain significant in 2019, despite an upturn in construction. Consequently, the slowdown in prices experienced at the end of 2018 is more likely to be transient rather than long-lasting in nature.

“Based on these assumptions, we expect prices to rise by between 3.5% and 5%. Dysfunction in the rental sector should see rents continue to increase sharply.”

Meanwhile a survey by accountancy firm RSM has found that six out of ten homeowners expect the value of their home to increase significantly over the next few years. Three out of ten survey respondents said their rent is unmanageable, while 70% are concerned about increases in their rent in the next year.

Paddy O’Connell, Construction Lead at RSM, commented: “Respondents’ expectations that the value of their homes is going to increase at the recent pace is creating a block in activity.”

RSM says construction companies are facing significant difficulties in accessing funding to invest in their businesses and to deliver viable housing and infrastructure projects.

“There is potential for an increase of mergers of smaller and medium sized contractors so that they can achieve greater benefits of scale,” O’Connell added.

“A larger company can achieve greater benefits of scale, achieve lower costs, introduce greater efficiencies across the company through better utilisation of resources. It makes sense in other industries and it would be a game changer in the construction industry here.”

New Dwellings

Latest data from the CSO indicates that there were 5,52o new dwelling completions in Q4 2018 compared with 4,570 a year earlier. The total for 2018 was 18,720, an increase of 25% on 2017.

There were 11,000 new scheme dwellings completed in 2018, compared with 7,920 in 2017. Single dwellings accounted for 26% of all new dwellings in 2018, while apartments made up the remaining 13% of new dwelling completions.

Pat Davitt, IPAV’s chief executive said the low number of apartment new builds points to the structural problems in the property market.

“More apartments are needed in the cities in particular where demand is greatest and affordability is an issue, but they are not coming on stream at the kind of levels needed,” Davitt said. “Planning, the cost of building and the excessive cost of building finance for SME builders in particular are impediments to the supply of homes.”