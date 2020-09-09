Sherpa Events Lines Up ‘Irish Icons’

09 Sep 2020 | 07.40 am

Sherpa Events has launched Irish Icons, billed as a customised online experiences with some of Ireland’s greatest icons for your colleagues or clients.

“What sets Irish Icons apart is the level of professionalism put into their creation and the quality for the viewer at home,” said Brian Gormally (pictured). “These events will be interactive and live, with the audience able to ask these high-profile Irish guests anything they like.”

The client company decides on the route they want to take for the event and the ‘icon’ they’d like to book. Then, once booked and dates agreed, Sherpa Events work with the chosen icon to host the event either at a custom studio or at their home – with all Covid protocols adhered to.

The event live streams on a private link to the homes of the staff or clients. Those at home can interact.

Gormally added: “Irish Icons is the invitation your colleagues have been waiting for. In the age of zoom fatigue, they will be counting down the minutes to this intimate chat with a world-famous Irish personality. It’s a chance to chat about the match with your favourite sportsperson, dissect novels in depth with your favourite author or discuss decade-defining moments with a cultural icon of your choice.

“A chosen few will have an opportunity to interact verbally with the icon in a Q&A session during the programme and pose a question, or simply make a comment from the comfort and safety of their living room.”