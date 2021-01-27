Shell Invests In Celtic Sea Wind Energy Project

27 Jan 2021 | 12.58 pm

Shell is to team up with Cork-based marine project developer Simply Blue Energy to develop the Emerald Project, a floating wind farm in the Celtic Sea off the south coast.

Shell is to take a 51% share in the Kinsale project, which is in its early stages, and will provide input from its own floating wind experts.

It aims to exploit the vast floating wind potential in the Irish part of the Celtic Sea. Initially, 300MW of installed capacity is planned, with the potential to scale up to a total capacity of 1GW.

This would be equivalent to powering 800,000 Irish homes or the capacity of the Moneypoint power station, Ireland’s largest electricity generation station. The ‘stepping stone’ approach is designed to build the infrastructure necessary to deliver a project of this scale.

Shell New Energies vice president Colin Crooks said: “At Shell we aim to build an integrated power business spanning electricity generation, trading and supply. This project could provide green power to consumers and businesses alike and contribute towards Shell’s ambition to be a net-zero emissions business by 2050, or sooner.

“Working alongside coastal communities to create shared value is key to success and this is why we have chosen and look forward to working with Simply Blue Energy, who are rooted in the local community.”

Green Gulf

Simply Blue chief executive Sam Roch-Perks added: “Floating wind energy is a major opportunity for Ireland to become a ‘Green Gulf’, by realising the benefits of its vast marine and offshore wind resources without negatively affecting our beautiful coastlines.

“Simply Blue Energy is delighted to work with Shell to further our portfolio of floating wind projects in the Celtic Sea. Our shared vision for Emerald is to do the right thing for our stakeholders, the community and the environment. This announcement represents an important milestone in the ability of the Emerald project to ensure the government meets its climate target of 5GW of offshore wind by 2030.”

Floating wind technology can be installed in deeper waters than fixed wind turbines, allowing the Emerald project to be placed 35 to 60 kilometres offshore, reducing visual impact.

Depending on the size of turbine selected, the first phase of the project will include between 15 and 25 turbines. The assembly, installation and deployment of these turbines could stimulate hundreds of high-quality jobs in the local supply chain, said Simply Blue. Long-term operations and maintenance of the turbines will also require local skills and services in Cork Harbour for up to 25 years, the company added.

Simply Blue says it aims to deliver long-term sustainable projects through floating wind and wave energy projects, and by developing sites for sustainable aquaculture farms. Simply Blue Energy is part of the Simply Blue group of companies and says that it seeks to engage with coastal communities and support stepping-stone developments, to allow local supply chains flourish, and to create skilled jobs in floating offshore wind projects.

Shell New Energies aims to create an integrated power business that will provide low-carbon and renewable energy solutions. The business spans trading, generation and supply and offers integrated energy solutions – from hydrogen, to solar, wind and electric vehicle charging – at scale, while using nature and technology to capture emissions from hard-to-abate sectors of the energy system, according to the company.

Photo: Shell offshore wind engineers at a wind farm