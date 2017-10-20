Shelbourne Hotel Completes Guestroom Refurbishment

20 Oct 2017 | 12.59 pm

The Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin has completed the last phase in a multi-million euro façade and guest room refurbishment project, led by Guy Oliver, principal designer and owner of London design company Oliver Laws.

The first phase of guestroom refurbishment commenced in 2015, followed by the restoration of the building’s 193-year old facade, unveiled in 2016.

The latest refit has been in the The Shelbourne’s suites (main picture) and Heritage Park View rooms (pictured below). Further investment is planned by owner Marriott over the coming months and into 2018, with plans to be finalised.

The Grand Staircase has been redesigned and redecorated in the manner of important buildings of the same period. The four tiers of windows on the Grand Staircase feature the crests of the 32 counties of Ireland.

Oliver said he used local suppliers and manufacturers in The Shelbourne, including Waterford Crystal chandeliers, bespoke furniture, contemporary Celtic-themed embroidered curtains, and selections of contemporary artworks by Irish artists and photographers.

Yvonne Donohue, Director of Sales and Marketing, commented: “As the scene both of significant historical events and the backdrop to important social and family occasions for generation after generation of guests over almost two centuries, it is important to uphold tradition by ensuring that Dublin’s Grande Dame is kept looking her very best.”