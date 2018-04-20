Shazam Starts Promo With Radio Nova

20 Apr 2018 | 10.01 am

Radio Nova and Packed House are collaborating on a project which will promote ‘digital interactivity’ among the radio station’s listeners, connecting them to visual material delivered via the Shazam software platform and allowing them to link to digital material on their phones to enter competitions for concert tickets.

The Dublin music station says that the initiative “will involve creating a seamless radio to mobile experience for music fans over three weekends, aimed at driving interaction and engagement amongst Nova’s 147,000 listeners”.

Concert promoter Aiken Promotions will participate in the campaign, highlight upcoming concerts by the Rolling Stones, , Billy Joel and Paul Simon.

Selected music tracks will be ‘Shazamable’ throughout the weekend, encouraging Nova listeners to link to a mobile experience to win tickets. Upon Shazaming, listeners will be instantly linked.

Radio Nova chief executive Kevin Branigan said: “Shazam’s audio recognition technology can make any recorded material ‘shazamable’, linking listeners to any digital url seamlessly, enabling them to engage longer through deep, dynamic content. It can connect our listeners to a dynamic mobile experience with a single touch of a button.”

Eavan Finucane at Packed.House added: “A collaboration with a mainstream media brand like Nova allows Shazam to demonstrate the versatility of the technology, and how the app can act as a portal to digital for all other media such as TV, OOH, radio and print.”

Photo: Eavan Finucane (left), Kevin Branigan, Megan O’Riordan of Packed.House and Eoin O’Connor of Wide Eye Media. (Pic: Kinlan Photography)