Sharon Cunningham Named Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur

15 Sep 2019 | 03.41 pm

A 34-year-old former accountant has been named Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur for 2019 at today’s awards ceremony in Dublin.

Sharon Cunningham (pictured), co-founder of Shorla Pharma, who are supported by Local Enterprise Office Tipperary, took home the top award after also winning the Startup Business category and securing a total investment prize of €40,000.

Cunningham started Shorla Pharma in 2018 with her former EirGen colleague Orlaith Ryan based out of Tipperary. The company focuses on improving existing treatments for children’s and women’s cancers making them more user friendly. Their first product is the redevelopment of a children’s cancer drug from a difficult to swallow capsule, into an oral solution.

The IBYE programme, which is run by the network of Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities nationwide, attracted c.1,600 applicants. Through the programme, 186 entrants secured investments of between €3,000 and €15,000 each.

The other IBYE National Final category winners were Martin O’Reilly of Output Sports (best business idea), and Sean McGarry of Showergem (best established business).