SFA Selects Graham Byrne As Chairman

11 Dec 2019 | 08.20 am

The Small Firms Association has elected Graham Byrne to be its new chairman following a vote by its National Council.

Byrne (pictured) is a managing director with Cardinal Capital Group and has been a member of the SFA’s national council since 2012. The business organisation says that one of his priorities in office will be to support SFA members “during this time of rolling Brexit uncertainty”.

The lobby group said Byrne will also work with government and other stakeholders, on the delivery of the new SME and Entrepreneurship Strategy, as proposed by the OECD and long called for by the SFA.

“He will also seek to improve access to finance for small businesses and develop initiatives that will address the current levels of financial literacy amongst small business owners,” the SFA stated. .

Byrne was a founder of Bibby Financial Services Ireland in 2005. He later worked with Bibby across Europe before moving to Cardinal.