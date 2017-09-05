SFA Seeks Entries For National Small Business Awards

05 Sep 2017 | 02.52 pm

The Small Firms Association (SFA) has invited entries for the National Small Business Awards 2018. The closing date for entries is Friday October 20. Small firms employing less than 50 people) can enter free of charge on www.sfa.ie/awards.

Awards patron Leo Varadkar commented: “Every day 700,000 people across Ireland go to work in small firms and make an important contribution to their local communities and our economy. The SFA Awards are a great way to showcase the many successes of Irish small businesses, which help support the livelihood of families in every county nationwide,” aid the Taoiseach.

The Awards are free to enter and the prize package for all finalists is valued at €50,000. It includes a strategic management masterclass weekend, participation in a Business Connect event, as well as broad-ranging national and local media coverage. Finalists also receive five complimentary tickets to the gala prize giving ceremony which will take place in the RDS in February 2018, when the category winners and overall winner will be announced.

The category winners will be presented with a trophy and free membership of the Small Firms Association.

The overall winner will also receive a bursary of €5,000 to present to a charity of their choice (funded by the 2013 Overall Winner, Megazyme International Ireland) and a responsible business practices check-up and action plan from Business in the Community Ireland.

New SFA Director Sven Spollen-Behrens (pictured) commented: “It is vital to celebrate the major contribution that small firms have made to growth, job creation and regional economic recovery in recent years. At a time of great uncertainty for many businesses, we call on the government to support small firms to put their best foot forward, both domestically and internationally.”

The competition is open to all companies in Ireland with up to 50 employees and the categories are:

• Exporter of the Year – sponsored by DHL Express

• Manufacturing — sponsored by Energia

• Food and Drink — sponsored by Bord Bia

• Services — sponsored by Three

• Outstanding Small Business — up to five employees, sponsored by AIB

• Innovator of the Year — sponsored by Enterprise Ireland

• Sustainable Energy – sponsored by Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland

The five best ‘Emerging New Businesses’ (companies who are less than two years in existence) will be selected that have the potential to grow and have the ability to be an SFA National Small Business Award winner in the future. This award category is supported by IE Domain Registry. Skillnets are the Management Development Partner for the programme.

Spollen-Behrens, who assumed his role in September 2017, has extensive senior management experience, having led trade associations in Berlin, Brussels and Dublin. In Ireland he has worked on urban regeneration projects in Blackrock Village, Dún Laoghaire Town, Sligo and Sandyford.