04 Dec 2017 | 07.13 am
SFA Announces Small Business Awards Finalists
39 companies shortlisted in eight categories
The finalists in the Small Firms Association National Small Business Awards 2018 have been announced by Sue O’Neill, SFA Chair and chair of the SFA Awards judging panel.
“As well as our seven award categories we also feature five of the best Emerging New Businesses,” said O’Neill. “The awards are now entering their fourteenth year and are a celebration of the achievements of the 245,000 small firms in Ireland, who collectively employ 700,000 people, half the private sector workforce.”
Thirty nine companies employing under 50 people have been selected as finalists across eight categories.
MANUFACTURING
- Aldar Tissues – Dublin
- Briody Bedding – Meath
- CUBE – Limerick
- Future Grass Technology – Carlow
- Kelly’s of Newport Artisan Butchers – Mayo
- Leinster Environmentals – Louth
FOOD & DRINK
- Good4U – Sligo
- Kelly’s of Newport Artisan Butchers – Mayo
- Oishii Foods – Dublin
- Pip & Pear Chilled Baby Food – Waterford
- Revive Active – Galway
- The Tipperary Cheese Company – Tipperary
SERVICES
- Adams & Butler – Dublin
- Home Instead Senior Care – Dublin
- ie – Dublin
- Irish Tax Rebates – Kildare
- Kerona Scientific – Dublin
- Revolve Marketing and PR – Dublin
SMALL BUSINESS
- Coyle Group – Dublin
- Earth’s Edge – Dublin
- Loughran Family Malt – Louth
- Mezzo Music Academy – Dublin
- Modus Energy – Kilkenny
- TheTaste.ie – Dublin
INNOVATOR
- Aalto Bio Reagents – Dublin
- APTVISION – Dublin
- CLIRINX – Dublin
- Easydry – Louth
- Future Grass Technology – Carlow
- Sonitus Systems – Dublin
SUSTAINABLE ENERGY
- Aldar Tissues – Dublin
- Courtown Adventure & Leisure Centre – Wexford
- Kelly’s of Newport Artisan Butchers – Mayo
- Starting Small Standing Tall – Limerick
EXPORTER
- Adams & Butler – Dublin
- Easydry – Louth
- Good4U – Sligo
- Kerona Scientific – Dublin
- Kora Healthcare – Dublin
- PolyPico Technologies – Galway
- Prodigy Learning – Dublin
EMERGING
- Dundalk Civil and Structural Engineering – Louth
- Happy Scribe – Dublin
- Heatese – Meath
- Medlaw Reporting – Dublin
- Zoan BioMed – Galway
The prize package for all finalists includes participation in a SFA Business Connect event in February and a strategic management masterclass weekend. Finalists also receive five complimentary tickets to the gala prize giving ceremony which will take place in the RDS in February 2018.
The overall winner will also receive a bursary of €5,000 to present to a charity of their choice (funded by Megazyme International) and a responsible business practices check-up and action plan from Business in the Community Ireland.
Photo: Clodagh Phelan, founder of Pip & Pear. (Pic: Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography)