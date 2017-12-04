SFA Announces Small Business Awards Finalists

04 Dec 2017 | 07.13 am

The finalists in the Small Firms Association National Small Business Awards 2018 have been announced by Sue O’Neill, SFA Chair and chair of the SFA Awards judging panel.

“As well as our seven award categories we also feature five of the best Emerging New Businesses,” said O’Neill. “The awards are now entering their fourteenth year and are a celebration of the achievements of the 245,000 small firms in Ireland, who collectively employ 700,000 people, half the private sector workforce.”

Thirty nine companies employing under 50 people have been selected as finalists across eight categories.

MANUFACTURING

Aldar Tissues – Dublin

Briody Bedding – Meath

CUBE – Limerick

Future Grass Technology – Carlow

Kelly’s of Newport Artisan Butchers – Mayo

Leinster Environmentals – Louth

FOOD & DRINK

Good4U – Sligo

Kelly’s of Newport Artisan Butchers – Mayo

Oishii Foods – Dublin

Pip & Pear Chilled Baby Food – Waterford

Revive Active – Galway

The Tipperary Cheese Company – Tipperary

SERVICES

Adams & Butler – Dublin

Home Instead Senior Care – Dublin

ie – Dublin

Irish Tax Rebates – Kildare

Kerona Scientific – Dublin

Revolve Marketing and PR – Dublin

SMALL BUSINESS

Coyle Group – Dublin

Earth’s Edge – Dublin

Loughran Family Malt – Louth

Mezzo Music Academy – Dublin

Modus Energy – Kilkenny

TheTaste.ie – Dublin

INNOVATOR

Aalto Bio Reagents – Dublin

APTVISION – Dublin

CLIRINX – Dublin

Easydry – Louth

Future Grass Technology – Carlow

Sonitus Systems – Dublin

SUSTAINABLE ENERGY

Aldar Tissues – Dublin

Courtown Adventure & Leisure Centre – Wexford

Kelly’s of Newport Artisan Butchers – Mayo

Starting Small Standing Tall – Limerick

EXPORTER

Adams & Butler – Dublin

Easydry – Louth

Good4U – Sligo

Kerona Scientific – Dublin

Kora Healthcare – Dublin

PolyPico Technologies – Galway

Prodigy Learning – Dublin

EMERGING

Dundalk Civil and Structural Engineering – Louth

Happy Scribe – Dublin

Heatese – Meath

Medlaw Reporting – Dublin

Zoan BioMed – Galway

The prize package for all finalists includes participation in a SFA Business Connect event in February and a strategic management masterclass weekend. Finalists also receive five complimentary tickets to the gala prize giving ceremony which will take place in the RDS in February 2018.

The overall winner will also receive a bursary of €5,000 to present to a charity of their choice (funded by Megazyme International) and a responsible business practices check-up and action plan from Business in the Community Ireland.

Photo: Clodagh Phelan, founder of Pip & Pear. (Pic: Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography)