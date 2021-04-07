Services Sector Rebounded In March

07 Apr 2021 | 11.51 am

The AIB Services PMI jumped strongly in March, with the index reaching 54.6 last month, up from 41.2 in February and 36.2 in January.

The recovery was driven by renewed growth in new business and exports, and employment rose for only the second time since the start of the pandemic. Confidence was at its highest since mid-2018, with firms expecting an economic revival as vaccinations enable lockdown restrictions to be lifted.

Cost pressures intensified further, however, while charges levied by service providers rose only modestly as firms attempted to attract new sales.

The latest figure of 54.6 is only slightly below the long-run average of 54.8 and the 13.4-point rise was the second-largest on record since the survey began in 2000, behind only the 16.3-point gain in June 2020.

Chief economist Oliver Mangan (pictured) said: “The Services PMI staged a strong rebound in March, with the business activity index rising to 54.6 from its depressed levels of 41.2 in February and 36.2 in January. This signals improved business conditions in the sector rather than activity returning to more normal levels.

“Much of the services sector remains in lockdown, but the data suggest some businesses are now better able to cope with Covid restrictions. There was also a marked pick up in the flash Services PMI in the UK in March, which rose to 56.8.

“The March data for Ireland are encouraging as all the main components of the survey showed significant improvements. In particular, there was a sharp pick-up in new business in the month, which rose for the first time since August.

“Indeed, new export business rose for the first time in over a year. This pick-up in new business resulted in a rise in the volume of outstanding work and saw employment expand for only the second time since the start of the pandemic.

“The sub-sector data show good recoveries in both business and financial services, driven by the pick-up in new business. Meanwhile, the under-pressure transport, tourism & leisure sector, which has been the hardest hit by the lockdowns, shows signs of stabilising.

“All sectors are experiencing a severe margin squeeze, with further sharp increases in input costs, but limited ability to pass these on in higher prices.

“Firms are at their most optimistic since June 2018 on the 12-month outlook for business. They expect the roll out of vaccines will see lockdown restrictions gradually lifted, leading to a strong rebound in activity.”

Cost pressures soared, with a record one-month gain signalling the fastest rate of inflation since July 2008, and were much stronger at manufacturers than at service providers.

Evidence from survey respondents linked greater cost pressures to fuel, shipping, insurance, wages, raw materials and Brexit. Firms raised their own charges to protect profit margins, but the rate of inflation was weaker than in years before the pandemic.

Manufacturing production and services activity both increased for the first time since last December, at similarly solid rates. New order growth was also robust in both sectors, aided by rising export sales. Meanwhile, output expectations were the strongest since June 2018.

Backlogs of work at private sector firms increased for the first time since February 2020, and at the strongest rate since August 2018. This occurred despite the fastest rise in employment since June 2019.

The full survey report is available here, and includes comparison data for the global economy.