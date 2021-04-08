ServiceNow To Recruit 300 In Dublin

08 Apr 2021 | 08.24 am

US digital workflow company ServiceNow is to create 300 new jobs in its Irish operation over the next three years as it expands in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The new roles will be primarily in engineering and digital sales, with some hires in marketing, finance, legal and other corporate functions.

The company opened its intellectual property and development centre in Dublin in 2018, employing 30 people, and has expanded since to around the 100 mark.

Its business, creating modern enterprise workflow solutions, has grown c.€3.8 billion in revenues in 2020.

Vice president Mark Cockerill said: “We continue to see strength in our EMEA business and our hiring plans reflect our commitment to meeting the increasing demand in our business and being the digital transformation partner to our customers.

“Dublin is quickly becoming a central hub for global technology talent, and we’re looking forward to bringing more great people into our business as we continue to grow.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan added: “ServiceNow is one of the world’s fastest-growing technology companies and its decision to add at least 300 jobs in Dublin to scale its business across EMEA, is a notable win for Ireland. This investment is very welcome, and IDA looks forward to continuing its partnership with ServiceNow.”

Details of the roles are available here.