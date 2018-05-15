Serenity & Grace Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

15 May 2018 | 03.11 pm

Serenity & Grace, the online fashion boutique, is raising funds for the first time in order to accelerate its growth in the UK and international markets.

Founded in London in late 2016 by ex-fashion model and Mayo-native Ann Marie McDonagh (pictured), Serenity & Grace offers what it describes as ‘affordable luxury’.

Prior to establishing the business, McDonagh had 25 years commercial experience with many leading fashion brands, such as Gant, Fred Perry and Penney’s, with the last ten years within global directorship.

Offering a top to toe solution for occasion wear and beautiful daywear, aimed predominantly at the 25 to 55 age demographic, McDonagh says her company made a profit in its first year of trading.

The product offering has gained a strong interest with customers, press and bloggers and since launching two years ago has attracted partnerships with the likes of British Airways Flying Start and The National Film Awards.

According to McDonagh: “We’ve got to a stage now where we can achieve accelerated growth online by increasing our digital marketing expenditure, and it is for this reason that we are raising funds. Our data analytics allow us track the return on investment of every cent we spend on online marketing expenditure, and this allows us to be incredibly effective with our online budget.”

The funding will be used for planned online expansion, with the company having recently been accepted onto the Google sponsored accelerator programme for recognised high growth potential businesses.

“We are based in the UK but we are working on distribution to bring the head office and production operation back to Ireland to help give Irish brands and suppliers a global platform,” said McDonagh. “We also plan to launch menswear on the site.”

The company is aiming to raise €50,000 through Spark Crowdfunding at a pre-money valuation of €300,000. As a sweetener, investors coming on board at this time will receive a 20% lifetime discount on all Serenity & Grace products purchased on the website.