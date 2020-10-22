Sensys Selects IP Telecom For Internet Backbone

22 Oct 2020 | 10.48 am

SenSys Technology Group has agreed a three-year wholesale deal with IP Telecom aimed at delivering remote working solutions for business.

The multi-year agreement means that IP Telecom will provide Sensys with the backbone infrastructure and network capabilities to support its SenSys Voice, billed a a full enterprise-grade suite of voice-based solutions, including cloud telephony, SIP trunking, broadband connectivity and number portability.

IP Telecom commercial director Anthony Tattan said: “This partnership further cements the excellent relationship with the team at SenSys and the amazing solutions they deliver from SME to enterprise level. We look forward to working side by side during these interesting times and supporting Irish businesses.”

Sensys founder Ben Killeen added: “Our partnership with IP Telecom complements and enhances the range of solutions SenSys Voice can provide. Our recent expansion into the UK with the opening of our London office in Uxbridge allows us to introduce a full suite of cloud-based solutions and managed IT service solutions, coupled with voice solutions, immediately in that market.”

IP Telecom provides a product range that includes VoIP solutions, hosted PBX, SIP trunks, CRM integrations, video conferencing, business-class broadband and IPT for Teams, which provides an outbound/inbound call solution to MS Office 365 and Microsoft Teams users.

Photo: Anthony Tattan (left) and Ben Killeen