Senior Managers Urged To Embrace Diversity Programmes

06 Feb 2020 | 03.10 pm

Irish businesses must not only change the gender balance at senior levels but must change the culture of their organisations to achieve true diversity, according to the 30% Club Ireland.

The 30% Club campaigns for better gender balance at all levels in business, and says that since 2015, when just 16% of organisations surveyed had a formal diversity and inclusion policy in place, 46% now have such a policy.

However, chairwoman Rachel Hussey says that more progress is required.

“More and more businesses now give supports such as top-ups for maternity and paternity leave, and flexible and agile working programmes,” she stated. “But if the most senior people don’t actually avail of these programmes, they become seen as supports for the second tier of management.

“When we say we want to change culture, what we mean is that this culture of seeing those who avail of supports for diversity as being on a slower corporate track, and that must change.”

Hussey, a partner in law firm Arthur Cox, made her comments at a Dublin Castle event on the theme of ‘Changing Culture to Drive Progress’, attended by c.200 senior business leaders.

Organisation founder Helena Morrissey added: “In many businesses there is an appearance of change, and there are more women in the boardroom. But this is not just about encouraging a few women to the top of companies, it is about shaking up the places where we work.

“Having an army of under-represented people leading diversity initiatives is not going to achieve the change. We need to fundamentally reform the way we do things in our organisations so that everyone feels welcome, can fulfil their potential and so that our businesses will perform better.”

Research published by the club in its Women in Management survey shows that the number of women in the lower levels of management increased from 30% to 45% between 2015 and 2018. The proportion at executive director level rose from 23% to 30% and the proportion at CEO level grew from 14% to 18%.

In the organisations surveyed, one in two believe opportunities for women within their organisations have improved in the past five years, though the same proportion admit there has been no change.

Hussey commented: “The research is important evidence of the growing commitment by Irish business to gender balance for improved business outcomes, but it needs to be a template for all. Studies consistently identify a strong association between gender diversity and a range of positive organisational outcomes.

“Benefits include increased profitability, improved corporate governance, increased innovation and creativity and higher-quality decisions and problem-solving.”

Photo (l-r): Rachel Hussey, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, and Anne O’Leary, CEO of Vodafone Ireland. (Pix: Jason Clarke)