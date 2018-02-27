Senior Corporate Banking Role For Nikki Canavan

27 Feb 2018 | 10.52 am

Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking has appointed Nikki Canavan as Senior Director, Origination and Market Development.

Canavan (pictured) and her team “will manage 25 Corporate Origination professionals in providing best in class customer focussed financing solutions for new and existing business customers,” the bank stated.

The bank’s corporate banking teams are located in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

Canavan has worked in all divisions of Bank of Ireland. A B. Comm. graduate from UCD, she began her banking career in 1991 on the management development programme with Barclays in London, and worked for three years in Barclays’ debt capital markets division, before joining Bank of Ireland in 1999.

Her most recent role at BoI was Head of the Retail Business with Global Markets.

Pat Gaynor, managing director Corporate Banking, commented: “As the No 1 business bank, we have significant businesses of scale across all sectors of the economy. We are committed to serving our customers brilliantly with a strong focus on flexibility, proactivity and speed and certainty of delivery.”