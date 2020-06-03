Selling Into Europe? This Programme Could Help

03 Jun 2020 | 11.25 am

A Galway marketing agency has opened applications for its latest Enter the Eurozone programme, which assists SMEs in tackling markets across the European Union.

IMS Marketing has run the programme twice before 19 small and medium firms, in partnership with Enterprise Ireland and ESMT Berlin.

Managing director Kevin Moran said: “The vision for the programme was to enable progressive Irish SMEs to enter new markets in a strategically-led way. Export markets will be more important than ever for Irish companies and jobs, as they now face the twin threat of Brexit and a post Covid-19 economic recession.”

The companies assisted come from sectors including technology, engineering and fintech.

EI chief executive Julie Sinnamon added: “Irish companies are recognised as some of the most innovative and flexible in the world and bringing the Irish advantage to our closest Eurozone neighbours has never been more important.”

The programme involves participants visiting Berlin and Paris for a five-day executive education, as well as four months of consulting and mentoring from the IMS team. Full details are available here.

Selling Online Guide

Meanwhile business group Dublin Chamber has published an online guide to help SMEs start selling online and improve their web presence.

Selling Online in 2020: Tips for Traders in Ireland provides advice on issues such as privacy statements, terms and conditions, withdrawal periods and product quality.

The guide was compiled by the Enterprise Europe Network at Dublin Chamber of Commerce and by ECC Ireland, and can be downloaded here.

Photo: Kevin Moran and Julie Sinnamon (centre) with Nan Gou from ESMT Berlin